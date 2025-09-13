Warwick Hansen on life after retirement – and why Bowls is a better gamble than table tennis

It is fair to say that Warwick Hansen knows more about funerals (and death) than most people.

So when he started breathing from the table 18 months ago during a table tennis game, he listened to what his body said – and it wasn't good.

He enjoys retirement at Forster on the Mid North Coast, he recorded a table tennis bat after a short break of 50 years.

I am leaving this game, then four games, I am briefly breath, he remembers.

The former Illawarra grafting director of more than five decades brought himself to the doctor.

I know from my profession that the cemetery is full of people who said it is going well.

The doctor quickly diagnosed that he was certainly not in order.

Within five days I was with a cardiologist and then I was in the hospital at Lake Macquarie within 10 days – I had the whole zipper and three bypasses.

Nowadays he fits like a violin and has discovered a somewhat softer sport in lawn bombs.

If you have been to a funeral in the Illawarra for the past 50 years, the chances are pretty good that you have seen Warwick. Thousands of people have turned to him and his family business, Hansen & Cole, in their time of grief.

And Warwick is exactly the type of person you want at such a moment. He is a man with his own strong faith, who is sympathetic, supportive and really caring. He can have a conversation about everything with everyone and has a bad sense of humor.

He moved to the north with his wife Jan after about three years ago to retire, but regularly returns to Wollongong. On this occasion he is in the city for the annual Legacy Lunch, an organization that is very close to his heart.

Given Warwick's soft nature, he was almost destined to be in the funeral industry, but he actually started working on life in a bank – the ES & A bank, formally the English, Scottish and Australian bank, but for Warwick it will always be the eggs, sausages and Aspergebank.

He moved to Wollongong from Sydney in 1967.

Dad (Jack) worked below; He and his business partner bought the company that initially started Lakeside [Memorial Gardens]he said.

After leaving the bank, I came to the company, brought banking skills and what was not in the company, but I was involved in all areas – if the grass needed, what it always did and even dig digging by hand.

He bought a funeral company from Arthur Cole in 1973 and his future was established.

In 1980, Warwick Wollongong's second crematorium and later the funeral scenes built at Lakeside.

I had a big fight with the council, which had the only other crematorium down here, he says.

It is all history now, but it was a situation in which they said that you can only have a allocation of half an hour for a funeral service. I said, that's not enough.

You must plan the funeral that best suits your customers. It is not a matter of saying to the family, you will have this. Families must get the options.

So when I built the crematorium, it was automatically that an hour was allocated for the service and if you wanted more than an hour, you could.

Warwick has seen enormous changes in the industry over the years and he welcomes movements of regular churches to relax strict rules about what was not and was allowed in a funeral service.

I can't speak for all funeral directors, but I think most funeral directors would say to families, what are your thoughts? What would you like to do?

Instead of saying that you need a priest or that you need a celebrant or whatever, I mean, every funeral director who tries that stuff, they don't last long.

I think with the evolution of things during a certain period – where people have photo presentations and have had them above, or have a friend speak at a funeral – there has been the switch from many religious funerals.

Covid brought extreme challenges – remember when services were limited, sometimes to only five or 10 people – but the pandemic came from the switch to streaming technology and a way for everyone to be part of a service.

That is an advantage, there are not two ways, he says.

He admits that one of the (many) things he misses about the Illawarra is the broad acceptance of all cultures and the great community leaders he has collaborated.

I always got along with them, because I remember that I spoke with them when I first started as a funeral education and said, father, what do you want us to do, instead of just doing things in a traditional Catholic way.

It can be orthodox or something like that and you have to allow enough time, you have to know everything about the culture, you have to understand what the priest is doing, and he may speak in Greek or in Serbian, Lebanese or whatever, but you have to know what it is all about.

While we finish our chat, Warwick tells a final story that summarizes the man who caused so many grieving families at the worst time of their lives.

There was a minister here who was quite a mentor when I started for the first time. He helped me and led me a lot in those early days.

He and his wife went away for a weekend, he had a huge heart attack and died.

His wife called me and said: Can you come out and we will have a chat? I knock on the door, she opens the door and I just lost it.

She looked at me in the eyes and she said, Warwick, if you lose it, what chance do I stand?

And I have always reminded that – that people have contacted you for help. Yes, it is a company, and yes, yes, yes, all things like that, but your most important focus must be to take care of that family.