Sports
How Brazil became an important growth market for cricket
Brazil's rise on the cricket card, which fores a reputation as one of the most exciting growth areas of the sport, may never have happened as not for England's rather gloomy environment.
The unexpected rise of cricket, due to some statistics the second largest sport in the world, but largely limited to the British Commonwealth, in the South -American powerhouse Nation is also crucial in helping the development of nearby US in the midst of exciting plans for the region.
While Brazil had its own traditional spin and ball spin-off, a popular street game called Taco, Cricket was essentially invisible in the football-Mad country. The turning point came in 2000 when Matt Featherstone, a professional cricket player in England, moved to Pocos de Caldas – a Spa city to the north of Sao Paulo in southeast Brazil.
His Brazilian wife had just had enough of England grim weather, ruined by so much before and since then, so they decided to spend six months in her native country.
She hated the cold, rain and the gray, grinning Featherstone, now Cricket Brasil President, during our meeting on the sidelines of the recent international cricket council meetings in Singapore.
The sunshine and the warmth, almost inevitably, meant that they put well and Featherstone the blocks for the rise of cricket in Brazil, marked by the ladies national side currently 35th in the T20 rankings -clearly the best team in Latin -America.
Featherstone originally had no grandiose visions. After moving to Brazil, he initially helped his wife in her retail company and also gave Squash, his other favorite passion. But Featherstone, a sympathetic and stepping guy, wanted to share his passion for the game he loved in his adopted country.
Things gradually started, with community projects that slowly spread in a volunteer work of 100 percent. It was not until 2006 when Brazil received ICC membership that invaluable financing was unlocked.
Today, Cricket Brasil has a budget of around $ 1 million and there are almost 100,000 registered players in the country. The administrative body, which was recently admitted as a full member of the Brazil Olympic Committee, expects to have 60 development officials this year.
The women's team consists entirely of the local population, a rarity in non-traditional cricket countries, and enjoys professional status that central contracts received in 2020.
In the beginning we took Cricket to the English schools and the private schools, and that was clearly a mistake, Featherstone said. “I realized that this was not the way to set up roots in Brazil.
We went to the poor communities, offered them equipment and the chance to play. There was much more chance to be in buy-in.
When a cricket becomes a national sport, we need the locals who play and control the sport.
Brazil – and by expansion North and South America – offers an attractive and fresh growth market for cricket, linked to its own limits for far too long. Recently there has been much more push to expand the boundaries of crickets, with a realization that the sport is not just dependent on the handling of Powerhouse India.
Large financial powers are extremely coveted by managers. The US is the ICCS No.1 target market, despite never ending internal misery, while there are attempts to rejuvenate China after a sleeping period.
The excitement is also brewing in Japan and Germany.
With powerful countries in America that are starting to arise seriously, such as Brazil and the US, intriguing possibilities are considered.
If the only full member – granted to 12 top countries who receive more money, play opportunities and power – in North and South America, West India argue for the implementation of a regional body.
An establishment of annual tournaments in America is presented on the back of cricket that is included in the American Games Pan in 2027 in Lima.
There is many more chances for the region, which is far from before we didn't have many opportunities, Featherstone said. Being potentially able to play huge multisport tournaments almost every year, will offer so much exposure.
The backbone of all this is Krekels Olympic return to Los Angeles 2028. Although it is unlikely that smaller countries make the last reduction in the cricket matches with six teams, as I recently reported, the Olympic Gloss shine is crucial for invaluable government and company support.
When I told people that Cricket is the biggest sport in the world, they would respond by asking why Cricket is not at the Olympic Games, Featherstone said. “The Olympic financing has been a game changer and so the support of the Brazilian Olympic Committee gives us a lot of credibility.
There are some fantastic things that are coming and I think it will only get better.
Apart from hosting us, no other employee will probably make the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. But an extensive competition is hoped for future competitions, while the T20 World Cup can increase to 32 teams – as I recently reported for the first time – in the future.
It has been featherstone in great, understandable considering his big -hearted efforts since he left London's moisture in his wake.
The talent is not the problem, so with the right financing and exposure there is no reason why Brazil cannot make T20 World Cup or Olympic Games, he said.
Hopefully Cricket will be a national sport in Brazil on the track. It is an exciting time for cricket in Brazil.
