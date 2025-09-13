Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Week 2





View week 2 football scores in high school from all over Oklahoma Koco 5 works together with our partners at Scorestream to bring you to high school football from all over Oklahoma Now Koco Five Sports. Nice night for high school football. We certainly had enough on the schedule, no doubt. We had rivalry games in the entire state. We had games with teams that played each other in the top ten. Great games. A few games up to the wire. Let's reach the highlights. Starting with a rivalry game at Edmond North High School, Edmond North against number four Edmond Memorial. Good crowd. This is the first game of the game and it is a difficult for Edmond North. Boy what a play by Edmond Memorial. They are really good. Watch out for that team. And that will soon change to a touchdown for the dogs Isaac Woodards, a player dogs and runs Isaiah. Roberson to the house. Speed ​​for the huskies. But Memorial wins 3518. The dogs are unbeaten this season. We had a ranked competition on the road. This is also a great game. Broken Arrow beats Mustang Battle or ranked teams. They are in the top ten 2114, so Mustang loses for the first time this season. And Jinx Boy, they put a stinginess on Tulsa Union 48 to 30 in that historic rivalry game in the Tulsa area. Tonight, let's go to the highlights of our friends on Kref. Edmond, Santa Fe and number six, Norman. If you are now looking for one of the best teams on the west side of the state, perhaps the best team in the state. Maybe it might be Norman. They were dominant on Friday evening. That is a touchdown for Haynes. Hartsock sliding catch there. They led to ending this game. Choose six. Norman is still unbeaten 4421 Santa Fe falls to zero and three. Let's go to a different rivalry game. We had Moore and number five Southmoore. This is a good one. First quarter. Kick -off sabercats wide open spaces. And he's gone. Southmoore takes the lead from 7 to 3. But here come the Moore Lions. Maverick Gardner, my husband who is cut at the speed to burn. Great game after big game. We went to the thread at Moore Stadium. It is an upset. Moore wins 28 to 20. Let us go to Norman North High School Norman North. The Timberwolves organize Deer Creek. NOW. View the Run Norman North Byron Mason. He has been tackled, but oh no not. Lands on the defender and it turns into a touchdown. He was never down. Part of a big night for the Timberwolves. Nash Henry to Ben Koller Norman North wins at 2714. Again thanks to our friends at Kref for View week 2 football scores in high school from all over Oklahoma Koco 5 works together with our partners at Scorestream to bring you to high school football from all over Oklahoma Updated: 10.30 pm CDT 12 September 2025 Editorial standards The football season in high school is underway in Oklahoma, with an action of week 2 that starts on Friday evening. Koco 5 works together with our partners at Scorestream to bring you to high school football scores from all over Oklahoma. Scroll down to see the newest high school football scores. App -users: click here to get live score updates. The football season in high school is underway in Oklahoma, with an action of week 2 that starts on Friday evening. Koco 5 works together with our partners at Scorestream to bring you to high school football scores from all over Oklahoma. Scroll down to see the newest high school football scores. App -users: Click here to get live score updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koco.com/article/sports-oklahoma-high-school-football-scores-week-2-2025/66069571 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos