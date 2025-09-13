Mario Tennis Fever affects the court on 12 February





Switch 2 -fans have a new Mario Tennis game to look out at the beginning of next year. During the direct presentation of Friday, Nintendo Announced Mario Tennis Fever. It is the first new entry in the long -term series since the release of Mario Tennis Aces In 2018. The new game will be an exclusive Switch 2, with Nintendo promising a lot of tweaks on an established formula. First, there are new defensive movements that your character can take, including slides and diving, to prevent your opponent from scoring a point. Then there are the fever rackets to which the game is named. These essentially enable you to snow against your opponent by building a rally meter and then performing a “bond shot”. The effect of this depends on the racket that you have equipped. For example, the ice racket will freeze a part of the court, while the mini -mushroom racket will reduce your opponents, making it harder for them to cover their side off the field when they are hit by the projectiles. There are 30 fever rackets to try. Mario Tennis Fever Also offers the largest schedule in series history. All in all, there are 38 playable characters, including fan favorites such as Rosalina and Donkey Kong. Moreover, fever seems to offer many different ways to play, offered online games in addition to a foolish story mode in which Mario and his friends have become in babies and are forced to learn the rules of tennis again. There is even a Swing mode where you can use the Joy-Cons Motion Controls for a “more authentic experience”. You don't have to wait long to play Mario Tennis Fever, With the game released on 12 February 2026.

