Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: T20 Asia Cup Start time, Teams/Line -Ups | Cricket -Nieuws

Who: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

What: Asia Cup T20 Group B match

Where: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, VAE

When: Saturday, September 13 at 6:30 pm (2:30 PM GMT)

When: Saturday, September 13 at 6:30 pm (2:30 PM GMT)

The first crunch game of the 2025 Asia Cup comes in group B with six-time winners Sri Lanka who takes on a Bangladesh side that will very much spend their chances in a game that will probably go a long way to decorate the fate of the tough group.

With Afghanistan already in the course of the four-team group with their victory against Hong Kong, who also hit Bangladesh in their group opener, Sri Lanka will feel the pressure to get on the board in their first outing.

What is Bangladeshs T20 form in the game?

A 33-ball half century by Captain Litton Das gave Bangladesh an opening victory in the Asia Cup on Thursday.

Bangladesh rode to 144-3 for a seven-wicket victory after Hong Kong, who lost to Afghanistan in his opening match, made 143-7 after he was inserted.

Litton made a vigilant start after Parvez Hossain Emon (19) was cheated by Ayush Shuklas percher ball and was trapped on deep central wicket in the third.

Hong Kong again hit the PowerPlay when Nizakat Khan van Dondal walked back and held on to a catch over his shoulders to dismiss Tanzid Hasan, who had trouble scoring 14 out of 18 balls with only one border.

But Litton and Towhid Hridoy (35 Not Out) ensured that Hong Kong did not get a snuff to repeat his historical victory against Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup in 2014.

Very important to win the first game, Litton said. We played the last pair of series well cricket, but in the Asia cup a bit busy comes automatically.

Bangladesh had beat both Pakistan and Sri Lanka 2-1 in their last two bilateral series.

What is Sri Lankas T20 form?

An unbeaten 73 from Kamil Mishara led Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in Harare last Sunday to seal a 2-1 victory in their Twenty20 series to warm up for the Asia Cup.

After losing the pitch, Zimbabwe made it in the battle and made 191-8, but Sri Lanka drove to the target with 14 balls.

Miskara and Kusal Perera set up 117 runs in an undefeated third-wicket stand, while Sri Lanka completed a white ball Double, after he won the previous one-day international series against Zimbabwe with 2-0.

After only scored 35 points in four earlier T20iinings, the 24-year-old Mishara made his mark with a match-winning knock and hit three sixes and six four from the 43 balls with which he was confronted.

It is a privilege to win a game for my country, I just feel very good, Mishara said.

There was of course busy, but the coaching staff just told me to play my normal game. I just wanted to get into my rhythm and then played my normal game.

On top of the 2-1 series defeat by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka lost their previous T20 series 2-1 to their hosts, New Zealand, in December and January.

What happened the last time that Bangladesh played Sri Lanka?

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka with eight wickets to seal their three-game T20 bilateral series earlier this year.

After he won the throw in Colombo, Sri Lanka was limited to 132-7 with opener Pathum Nissanka Top score with 46 out of 39 balls for the hosts.

Only two other batters, however, reached 20, with Dasun Shanaka arrived at seven and hit 35 out of 25 to complete the modest.

Shak Mahedi Hasan claimed 4-11 of his four overs for Bangladesh before Tanzid Hasans undefeated 73 from 47 short work of the chase.

What is Bangladeshs Asia Cup record?

Bangladesh still has to win the Asia Cup, but with every tournament that passes, the experience grows, and thus the expectation that they will soon hold the trophy.

They have become second three times, the last one is the final of 2018, when they were defeated by three wickets by India.

It was Bangladesh's third performance in four finals, with India also claiming the victory in the 2016 final and Pakistan beat them in 2012.

What is Sri Lankas Asia Cup record?

Sri Lanka has already demanded six Asia Cup titles. The islanders lifted the trophy for the last time in 2022 and defeated Pakistan on a home floor with 23 points in the final.

Their first victory came in the second edition, in 1986, when they also defeated Pakistan.

Between 1997 and 2008, Sri Lanka won three of the four editions and the reports were finalists when Pakistan claimed the title in 2000.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Team News

After their opening profit, Bangladesh seems to be unchanged for the second match of the crunch in the group.

Janith Liyanage was now a late addition to the Sri Lanka team for the Asia Cup. The seam bowling all-rounders addition to the team means that the Sri Lankans have a 17-person group for the tournament.

Sri Lanka chopped and changed his way through the bilateral series against Zimbabwe, replacing Nuwanidu Fernando for the last match by Kusal Perera.

Kamil Mishara was not selected for the first game of the three-game series, with the former two both playing, but played both the second and the third games of the series.

Maheesh Theekshana also fell out of the second game to be replaced by Matheesha Pathirana.

Nuwan Thushara played, just like Theekshana, the first game of the series, which was only replaced by Binura Fernando for the last two games.

Predicted Bangladesh Line -Up

Litton Das (C & W), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Sri Lanka setup

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (W), Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushantha Chamam, Maheesh they Fernadar