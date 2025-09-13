Bison Football to get the largest payment day in school history before 2027 Las Vegas Game – Inforum





Fargo North Dakota State gets his richest payment day for a football match in a city where payment days often come. NDSU receives $ 1.25 million for his Montana State against Montana State in Las Vegas. The game is played during Labor Day Weekend at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. NDSU and Montana State have met six times since 2010, all in the late season, with two in the national title competitions to end the 2021 and 2024 seasons. The Bison has won all six matchups. It will be the biggest payment of one game in the football history of Bison. The game is played either Thursday 2 September or Friday 3 September in what the kick -off of Las Vegas is called. The matchup with the Bobcats is run by ESPN events that will pay NDSU, together with the state of Montana, Montana and South Dakota. The last two schools play in Las Vegas in 2029. I think ESPN, given those four programs, and you have the four best brands in FCS football, I think they have seen this as a really good opportunity, said NdSu athletic director Matt Larsen. And for really good fan bases it is a chance to travel. So I think it all just came together very well. The payout of $ 1.25 million dwarfs any FBS games that the Bison has been able to plan in recent decade. NDSU received $ 740,000 last year for his matchup against Dion Sanders and Colorado, the richest buy game so far. The 2028 game in Oregon, originally planned for 2020, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 Pandemie, will be a payout of $ 675,000. NDSU receives some other fringes in the contract. As soon as ticket sales reaches $ 3.3 million, ESPN events, Montana State and NDSU receive a similar third of the income. There is also the potential that extra income must be paid to the schools. The Bison receives 500 tickets for family members of the players and the staff, together with seats for a maximum of 300 people for the Gold Star Marching Band. The school also receives two luxury suites at allegiant stage where 20 people take place. ESPN events will designate hotels for the teams to stay in the Las Vegas strip that, according to the contract, have favorable and competitive rates. The schools will have to pay for the hotels. The indication of who are the home and road teams will be determined at a later time. This applies to when the game is played, and the contract states an interesting reservation, with the possibility of national television for the game. The contract states that the game is broadcast on a nationally distributed ESPN, Inc. ownership or operated network (ABC or ESPN).

Dom Izzo is the sports director at WDAY TV. He started working for WDAY in 2006 as the weekend sport anchor and was promoted to sports director in 2010.

