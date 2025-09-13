Sports
Mario Tennis Fever release date, gameplay unveiled
Under the most recent Nintendo titles, you immediately noticed for viewers because of the potential of the eSports. Mario Tennis Fever will continue the existing Mario Tennis franchise and add new power-ups, movement mechanics and more. Let's summarize everything we know about the game, the platforms and the release date.
On September 12, 2025, Nintendo unveiled his latest Mario Tennis competition during a Nintendo Direct. Mario Tennis Fever Will soon arrive with classic characters from the Super Mario series. Players meet on the tennis court and combine classic sporting techniques such as “Topspins, slices and lobbs” with “new defensive maneuvers”. Players can also use “Fever rackets”, who reward the consistency with special skills. According to Nintendo there are 30 different fever rackets, “Each with different skills, and 38 playable characters, ” Including fan favorites such as Mario, Princess Peach, Bowser and Luigi. Fever Racket Power Examples are:
Players will also be able to explore what seems to be a surprisingly deep story mode, complete with intermediate movies and exploration. In it, the Mario characters are converted into baby versions of themselves who have to learn all their tennis skills again to … win? Being old again? It is unclear, but the starting point is extremely anime. It also means that we will see the baby versions playable characters in the main game, perhaps as unlocking in the story mode itself.
Yes, Mario Tennis Fever will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 As soon as it is released. It will also have Joycon-specific controls to make the tennis experience of the game more interactive.
Mario Tennis Fever will release next year Thursday, February 12, 2025.
Mario will have tennis fever various eSports modes. It is one co-op game by nature, and players can record it Ramp And Ranked competitions. The game has an MMR system and enables participants to climb the leaderboards.
This is not the first time that a Nintendo title (or a Mario title) has been marketed for competing gamers. Nintendo's Super Smash Bros Series is a pillar of the FGC and Mario Tennis has several similar predecessors. Mario Tennis AcesReleased in 2018, a tournament circuit produced. It is quite possible that Mario Tennis Fever could promote a similar involvement.
