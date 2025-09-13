Field hockey falls in a narrow match





Next game: vs. Longwood 9/14/2025 | 11:00 am September 14 (sun) / 11:00 am Vs. Longwood History Score: #9 Liberty 1, Ualbany 0 Location: Field Hockey Field – Lynchburg, va. Records: Ualbany 3-2, 0-0 America East | #9 Liberty 4-0, 0-0 Big East Short story: The Great Danes brought a defensive battle, but it was freedom with the home win, Friday evening. Important statistics Junior Emma Staron Made the only Ualbany shot on goal of the game.

Graduate student Olivia Bell A shot added.

Fifth year keeper Emma Peeters reached four saves in five shots on goal.

The large Dane defense blocked (or saved) a total of 13 shots in the matchup. How it happened After a first quarter was played in midfield, Ualbany made the first shot of the game in the 17th minute.

Less than a minute later, the Flames earned the first penalty corner.

The teams continued their fight in midfield, but the game remained scoreless for the first half.

On the fifth and last Liberty Penalty corner of the third quarter, the Flames' Julieta Tornati scored, which turned out to be the only goal of the game.

After returning to midfield game for a large part of the last quarter, the big Danes have just emptied their networks in the last four minutes.

With the help of the extra fellow player, the big Danes took possession of the ball and Emma Staron Made a shot on goal just before the officials called a penalty corner with 24 seconds on the clock.

Not able to get a shot during the corner, Ualbany fell to Liberty, 1-0. Following: The Great Danes stay in Lynchburg to stay on Lynchburg on Sunday (September 14) on Liberty.

