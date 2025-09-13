



Phil Salt's 39-Ball Ton, the fastest by an Englishman, authorized Powers host for the highest T20i score against a full member

Phil Salt has hit the fastest and largest one hundred for England to launch the third largest men's total in the history of T20 internationals and provides a Breute 146 run victory in South Africa in Old Trafford. Salt's undefeated 141, after reaching three digits in a record 39 balls, and Jos Butler's 83 decorated England's extraordinary total of 2-304, including 18 sixes and 30 boundaries on Friday evening (Saturday AEST). It was only the third time that the 300-run barrier was broken in T20Is and the first time against a big nation. South Africa responded with determination, but were 3-64 after the PowerPlay and lost Captain Aiden Markram for a team-high 41, of 20 balls, in the eighth over when the result became inevitable. The Proteas were then completely over for 158 in the 17th. The series of three games is now going to a tiebreaker on Sunday in Nottingham. The Proteas chose to first bowl in the hope of using the moisture in the air, but the only thing they caught was lightning of openers salt and buttler at their home club. Salt hit the first three deliveries of the game on the border of Marco Jansen, but was quickly overtaken by Buttler. “Yes, no, next!”: Respond to the history of Australia T20 Kit A fourth consecutive border raised Buttler's 50 in 18 balls, the third fastest half century for England. He and Salt crashed 100 in the powerplay with a ball to save, only the third time that was done in a T20 for men. Buttler was 83 of 30 balls and Liam Livingstone's fastest England T20 century had in 40 balls in his grip. Then he skipped directly to the field player at Deep Square Been at 1-126 in the eighth and Old Trafford got up to applaud. Salt reached his 50 in 19 balls, another ball than Buttler, but went through the fastest record in Livingstone with one, and reached his ton in 39 deliveries. The century was the fourth of Salt for England. No other Englishman has more than one, and only Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma – five each – have more T20hrents. Salt's hundred came in a 23-run over bent by Kagiso Rabada, who crossed twice and bow twice wide. Salt passed the highest T20 score of him and England from 119 from December 2023, and survived that he was caught at 126 because Kwena Maphaka stepped on the rope in a long time and giving the sixth six of Salt. England arrived on the last and needed 16 points to break 300 and finally arrived thanks to another no ball from Rabada. His 70 admitted points were the most by a South African in T20's of men. The only higher totals were the 4-344 of Zimbabwe against Gambia in 2024 and Nepal's 3-314 versus Mongolia in 2023. Salt ended unbeaten at 141 of 60 balls, with eight six and 15 boundaries. Captain Harry Brook was with him at 41 discount 21. The Bowlers then partyed on the pressure on South Africa and Jofra Archer took 3-25, Sam Curran 2-11, Will Jacks 2-2 and Liam Dawson 2-34.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/4361939/england-300-runs-second-t20i-south-africa-old-trafford-phil-salt-jos-buttler-record-breaking-scores The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos