Sports
Indiana High School Football Scores | Friday 12 September
Here are all the scores of IHSAA -football for week 4 on Friday 12 September 2025.
Indianapolis The fourth week of Operation Football has been packed!
View all scores from the whole state from week 4 of Ihsaa Football.
Indiana High School Football Scores, 12 September
Adams Central 40, Jay Co. 0
Bedford N. Lawrence 38, New Albany 3
Bloomington South 36, Bloomington North 7
Byron Center, Mich. 34, Hammond Morton 17
Carroll (Flora) 45, Delphi 6
Castle 43, Evansville Harrison 0
Center Grove 63, Indpls Ben Davis 35
Charlestown 29, N. Harrison 22
Chesterton 34, Laporte 14
Churubusco 19, Eastside 14
Connersville 28, Madison 7
Crown Point 42, Lake Central 0
Decatur Central 75, Martinsville 6
East Chicago Central 62, Bowman 34
Edgegenood 34, Owen Valley 0
Edinburgh 18, Southside Home School 16
Elkhart 39, S. Bend Riley 22
Evansville Memorial 28, Evansville Mater Dei 21, OT
Evansville Reitz 19, Evansville North 14
Fishers 28, Hamilton SouthEasters 16
Floyd Central 42, Seymour 14
Forest Park 35, Tecumseh 14
Fountain Central 40, Covington 12
Franklin Central 20, Zionsville 16
Frontier 64, Faith Christian 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 9, Carroll (ft. Wayne) 6
Ft. Wayne Luers 21, ft. Wayne South 12
Ft. Wayne North 49, ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Ft. Wayne Snider 31, ft. Wayne Wayne 18
Gibson Southern 40, Henderson Co., Ky. 14
Griffith 49, Boone Grove 0
Hagersstown 57, Union Co. 0
Heritage Hills 45, Southridge 0
Hobart 40, Kankakee Valley 7
Homestead 42, ft. Wayne Northrop 36
Huntington North 21, Columbia City 14
Indian Creek 42, Beech Grove 0
Indpls Cathedral 23, Indpls Chatard 20
Indpls Lutheran 56, Indpls Scecina 10
Indpls Ritter 33, Greenwood Christian 29
Indpls Roncalli 41, Columbus North 20
Indpls Shortridge 26, Hammond Central 24
Jeffersonville 24, Kokomo 14
Knox 36, Tippecanoe Valley 21
Lafayette Jeff 47, Lafayette Harrison 26
Revers 42, Muncie Central 14
Lawrence North 55, Indpls N. Central 21
Loganssport 61, Benton Central 6
Lou. Trinity, Ky. 41, Carmel 28
Lowell 35, Hanover Central 20
Merrillville 44, Portage 23
Michigan City 27, Valparaiso 21
Mishawaka 26, Northwood 25
Mississinewa 35, Frankton 0
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49, S. Spencer 7
N. Daviess 48, Pike Central 0
N. Judson 24, N. Miami 16
N. Posey 38, Tell City 21
New Palestine 71, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0
Pendleton HTS. 43, Greenfield 14
Plainfield 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 6
Providence 62, Clarksville 0
Reverton Parke 48, Seeger 12
S. Bend Adams 35, New Prairie 34
S. Bend St. Joseph's 31, Mishawaka Marian 0
S. Putnam 33, Eastern Hancock 19
Scottsburg 28, Corydon 21
Shelbyville 35, New Castle 21
Shenandoah 44, ft. Wayne Blackhawk 21
Silver Creek 42, Eastern (Pekin) 0
Southwood 27, Northfield 12
Switzerland Co. 21, Milan 14
Taylor 21, Eastern (Greentown) 20
Triton Central 24, Monrovia 14
Twin Lakes 52, Lafayette Central Catholic 3
W. Central 54, Lake Station 14
W. Lafayette 14, Rensselaer 9
Warren Central 31, Lawrence Central 21
Washington 38, Princeton 35
WES-Del 36, Southern Wells 14
Western Boone 76, GreenCastle 34
Westfield 41, Noblesville 7
Wheeler 52, Hammond Noll 0
Whiteeland 21, Franklin 14
Whiting 39, Calumet Christian 0
Winchester 28, Centerville 19
Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcasted, rewritten or re -distributed.
|
Sources
https://www.wthr.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/indiana-high-school-ihsaa-operation-football-opfb-scores-friday-september-12-2025/531-cf3aea7c-1943-419a-bb8c-54b4f9d88dff
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
