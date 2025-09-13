Indiana High School Football Scores | Friday 12 September





Here are all the scores of IHSAA -football for week 4 on Friday 12 September 2025.

Indianapolis The fourth week of Operation Football has been packed! View all scores from the whole state from week 4 of Ihsaa Football. Indiana High School Football Scores, 12 September Adams Central 40, Jay Co. 0 Bedford N. Lawrence 38, New Albany 3 Bloomington South 36, Bloomington North 7 Byron Center, Mich. 34, Hammond Morton 17 Carroll (Flora) 45, Delphi 6 Castle 43, Evansville Harrison 0 Center Grove 63, Indpls Ben Davis 35 Charlestown 29, N. Harrison 22 Chesterton 34, Laporte 14 Churubusco 19, Eastside 14 Connersville 28, Madison 7 Crown Point 42, Lake Central 0 Decatur Central 75, Martinsville 6 East Chicago Central 62, Bowman 34 Edgegenood 34, Owen Valley 0 Edinburgh 18, Southside Home School 16 Elkhart 39, S. Bend Riley 22 Evansville Memorial 28, Evansville Mater Dei 21, OT Evansville Reitz 19, Evansville North 14 Fishers 28, Hamilton SouthEasters 16 Floyd Central 42, Seymour 14 Forest Park 35, Tecumseh 14 Fountain Central 40, Covington 12 Franklin Central 20, Zionsville 16 Frontier 64, Faith Christian 0 Ft. Wayne Dwenger 9, Carroll (ft. Wayne) 6 Ft. Wayne Luers 21, ft. Wayne South 12 Ft. Wayne North 49, ft. Wayne Concordia 14 Ft. Wayne Snider 31, ft. Wayne Wayne 18 Gibson Southern 40, Henderson Co., Ky. 14 Griffith 49, Boone Grove 0 Hagersstown 57, Union Co. 0 Heritage Hills 45, Southridge 0 Hobart 40, Kankakee Valley 7 Homestead 42, ft. Wayne Northrop 36 Huntington North 21, Columbia City 14 Indian Creek 42, Beech Grove 0 Indpls Cathedral 23, Indpls Chatard 20 Indpls Lutheran 56, Indpls Scecina 10 Indpls Ritter 33, Greenwood Christian 29 Indpls Roncalli 41, Columbus North 20 Indpls Shortridge 26, Hammond Central 24 Jeffersonville 24, Kokomo 14 Knox 36, Tippecanoe Valley 21 Lafayette Jeff 47, Lafayette Harrison 26 Revers 42, Muncie Central 14 Lawrence North 55, Indpls N. Central 21 Loganssport 61, Benton Central 6 Lou. Trinity, Ky. 41, Carmel 28 Lowell 35, Hanover Central 20 Merrillville 44, Portage 23 Michigan City 27, Valparaiso 21 Mishawaka 26, Northwood 25 Mississinewa 35, Frankton 0 Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49, S. Spencer 7 N. Daviess 48, Pike Central 0 N. Judson 24, N. Miami 16 N. Posey 38, Tell City 21 New Palestine 71, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0 Pendleton HTS. 43, Greenfield 14 Plainfield 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 6 Providence 62, Clarksville 0 Reverton Parke 48, Seeger 12 S. Bend Adams 35, New Prairie 34 S. Bend St. Joseph's 31, Mishawaka Marian 0 S. Putnam 33, Eastern Hancock 19 Scottsburg 28, Corydon 21 Shelbyville 35, New Castle 21 Shenandoah 44, ft. Wayne Blackhawk 21 Silver Creek 42, Eastern (Pekin) 0 Southwood 27, Northfield 12 Switzerland Co. 21, Milan 14 Taylor 21, Eastern (Greentown) 20 Triton Central 24, Monrovia 14 Twin Lakes 52, Lafayette Central Catholic 3 W. Central 54, Lake Station 14 W. Lafayette 14, Rensselaer 9 Warren Central 31, Lawrence Central 21 Washington 38, Princeton 35 WES-Del 36, Southern Wells 14 Western Boone 76, GreenCastle 34 Westfield 41, Noblesville 7 Wheeler 52, Hammond Noll 0 Whiteeland 21, Franklin 14 Whiting 39, Calumet Christian 0 Winchester 28, Centerville 19 Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcasted, rewritten or re -distributed.

