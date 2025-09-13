



Next game: In California 9/14/2025 | 4 pm ESPN+ September 14 (sun) / 4 p.m. is bee California History Stanford, Calif. The Ohio Field Hockey team (1-4) continued its Californian road trip on Friday (September 12), falling, 2-1, in Stanford (3-2) at the Varsity Field hockey grass. In general, Stanford Ohio 11-3 surpasses six shots on goal compared to the two of Ohio. Stanford also took three penalty corners, while the Bobcats have only recorded one. Individual, Senior Sasha Tyets (Johannesburg, South Africa) led the Bobcats with one goal on one shot, while first -year students Karley Ducain (Turnersville, NJ) and Senior Emily Risser (Palmyra, Pa.) Both recordings included for the Bobcats. In Doel, second -year year Ash Stephenson (Kingston on Hull, England) got the start in the goal and played all 45 minutes, so two goals were allowed while she scored four saves. Ohio first only hit four minutes in the first quarter after the Bobcats and Dikotla used in a penalty corner, giving the Bobcats and early 1-0 lead. Both teams kept defensive pressure on both ends of the field. As time, however, as time went out in the first quarter, Stanford capitalized on their own penalty corner and tied the game at 1-1 after a full quarter of the game. Stanford struck early in the second quarter and took a 2-1 lead a minute in the quarter. Stanford continued to control the pace by most of the second quarter, but Ohio's defense held in front of the cage, so that Stanford forced the ball to turn around when the quarter ended, so that the shortage kept 2-1 in half. In half, Stanford Ohio 4-3 surpassed, with three shots on goal compared to the two of Ohio. Stanford opened the third quarter with a shot a little more than a minute later, but Stephenson was able to make the salvation, so that the shortage stopped 2-1. The defense of both teams continued to keep the attack at a distance, with both parties who act in the course of the quarter. Stanford seemed to add as the time went in the quarter, with an attempt from a penalty corner that was saved, causing the game to go 2-1 in the last quarter. Stanford opened the fourth quarter that exerted all the pressure on the OHIO defense, taking back-to-back attempts in the opening minutes. Ohio, however, kept strong and continued to prevent the cardinal pressure. Stanford watched to add in the last minutes, but Ohio was able to force and work the turnover to get the last attempt to even get the score as time tapped the clock, but the Bobcats could not get the equalizer, with 2-1. Then the Bobcats wrap their west coast road trip on Sunday 14 September when Ohio will take on Cal. First touch is set before 4 p.m. and can be seen on ACCNX. #Ouohyeah

