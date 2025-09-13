One person injured in photographing at Edgecombe County High School Football Game :: Wral.com





A person was injured in a shooting on Friday evening that forced fans, players and coaches to leave the game between Tarboro High School and Southwest Edgecombe High School in Pinetops. The match was evacuated with 1:58 over in the third quarter. According to Wral Sports reporter Pat Welter, who was at the school about the game, one person was injured in the shooting. It is unclear what led to the shooting, but the Sheriff office of Edgecombe County said the person was taken to the hospital. Welter said that the ambulance was already on the field to go with a player who was injured and the victim walked to the ambulance of the concessions. Authorities said that the victim was' stable ', but did not work on the seriousness of the victims' injuries. Wiley Staton and his fiancée are alumni from both secondary schools that just wanted to see a good rivalry game before it broke into the chaos. Although they did not see what exactly happened, Staton said that they were about 200 feet and could hear one gun shot. “It's just sad that you can't go to a high school football match in today's society without happening to something like that,” said Staton. Staton and his wife saw the chaos followed when they were in their places to prevent them from being injured in the commotion. He said people were being knocked down while others tried to get up. Staton added that high school had some security measures, such as a police and metal detectors. But he said that because it is a smaller location, it is easier to get everything through a fence from a chain switch. “You can't blame the security, police, the department of the sheriff because they didn't do their work because they tried to do their work,” he said. “When people want to cause chaos, they will cause chaos.” He added that his fiancé said she doesn't believe she is going to another football match. “You don't want to live in such a society, you don't want to live in fear,” he noticed. “With everything that is going on last week, you wonder what spirit of the state people are … Because not everyone is wearing a gun for protection. You have just as many that they should not wear.” The Sheriff office of Edgecombe said that one person was in custody with regard to the shooting. Welter spoke with coaches with both teams, who said they were not going to finish the game after the shooting. The match went to Tarboro, 14-0. This incident comes weeks after several fighting outbreaks were fired in Schoten that were fired during a football match at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, and after a former Rolville High Director was shot at East Nelson Avenue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wral.com/news/local/gunshot-stops-game-southwest-edgecombe-tarboro-sept-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos