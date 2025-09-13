Tennis names Captains, preps for seasonal opening match





The Tennis Program of Valparaiso University has announced its team captains for the 2025-2026 season prior to the opening weekend of the team. Senior Moira Silva (Houston, Texas / Westside) and second -year Brynn Steven (Wichita, Kan. / Bisschop Carroll) have earned the captain instatus. Silva, the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Flight 2 Singles champion, posted a glowing 19-7 singles record while last season he played exclusively on the number 1 position. She earned four weekly prizes from the League Office, with MVC Singles Player of the Week and MVC double -player of the week Lauweren twice every. Silva is arranged in its senior season ranked for the seventh in program history with 52 career -Singles profits and 10one In the record book with 42 career, victories doubles. “Moira is a role model”, head coach Bob Modesto said. “Her work ethics is at the top. She is phenomenal. She is an example of the good example. If you do that and follow what she does, you will become a winner in the game of life and in the game of tennis.” Steven took six singles victories and six Doubles wins last season. She started the campaign with four straight singles triumphs, including one about Illinois State in the opening round of the Redbird Fall Invitational. She finished fifth in flight 4 singles at the MVC individual championships and third in flight 3 Doubles in Redbird Invitational by Illinois State. “Brynn is just an exceptional person,” said Modesto. “In life we ​​always want to surround ourselves with people who will make us better. Brynn Steven Is one of those people. “ This season the team has four return players, two transfers and three first -year students. The beacons start the autumn docket with a few home games in the Valpo Tennis Complex on Saturday, with Holy Cross (Ind.) At 8 o'clock before he welcomed Huntington (Ind.) At 1 p.m. “In my term of office I would say we are most enthusiastic about this season,” said Modesto. “Last year we felt optimistic and we had a few setbacks. This year we are even more optimistic. We are looking for great things. I believe everyone is on the same page. I don't have a team in my term of office as hard as this team. I think that's really good for where we have made our gaze.”

