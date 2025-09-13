Kansas State vs Arizona Live Updates: start time, TV -channel

Kansas State Football loses in Arizona: Response after ugly defeat Kansas State Sports Reporter Wyatt Wheeler responds to another ugly loss for the wildcats that fell in Arizona on Friday 12 September in Tucson.

The hope of Kansas State Football to submit confidence in the program On the way to an open week resulted in disappointment.

K-State fell 23-17 to Arizona on Friday 12 September at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, and closed a disastrous four-game Stretch for a program that was labeled as a BIG 12 championship candidate who entered the 2025 season.

Instead of, Kansas State (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) will spend the following week searching for answers, hoping to save a season in one way or another that seems to be lost. The Wildcats will organize UCF in Bill Snyder Family Stadium on 27 September, at a time that still has to be announced.

Kansas State vs Arizona Live Score

This section is updated during the game

Team 1 2 3 4 F Arizona 7 10 3 3 23 Kansas State 3 0 14 0 17

Kansas State vs Arizona live updates

Final: Arizona 23, Kansas State 17

Kansas State is running on Downs, falls to 1-3

K-State came to his own 43, but could not go further. The wildcats fall to 1-3.

Arizona misses the field goal. K-State has a chance.

Arizona missed a 46-Yard field goal. K-State has the ball on its own 28 with 1:55.

Kansas State is running on Downs

A designed run for Avery Johnson lost 11 Yards in the first game of the Drive. In fourth place, Johnson threw the ball too high for Jayce Brown and turned the ball on Downs.

Arizona adds the field goal, extends to six

With 4:25 about in the game, Arizona has started a 41-Yard field goal. Kansas State can somehow steal this game.

Arizona was confronted with third and 17. It received 27.

K-State got the chance to get off the field. A check to the declining return goes for 27 on third and 17.

Kansas State goes 3 and-out

Three gross plays. Point. Arizona Ball on his 19.

Kansas State gets stop, takes the early fourth quarter

Arizona stops the ball on the fourth and 1 from about midfield. Touchback. 14:04 Remaining.

Arizona Ball on the way to the fourth quarter

Arizona is confronted with second and 10 from the age of 40 when the fourth quarter starts.

Kansas State is running on Downs again

The pass from Avery Johnson to Jayce Brown on the fourth and 6 is short and Arizona gets the ball at its own 40 with 42 seconds in the quarter.

Arizona restores the head goal

Michael Salgado-Medina shot a 31-year field goal, so Arizona gets the lead with 2:40 in the third quarter.

Kansas State could not benefit from intercepting, driving Arizona

The violation of Kansas State still does not do much. Had the 75-Yard Run, a good Avery Johnson-throw in third place and not much else. They had to kick.

Arizona is on KSU 19.

Arizona throws interception at Trick -Play

Kansas State already has the momentum. A trick play with wide receiver Javin Whatley who threw the ball ended in an interception with in terms of Moss who chose him at the K-State 14.

Avery Johnson Ties Game With Touchdown Run

After a long review, Avery Johnson's Touchdown-Run of one meter is ruled as a touchdown. It is bound. After that first half. Incredible.

Arizona is on point, Kansas State takes over in the Arizona area deep

After a three and out, the Arizona-Punter dropped the Snap, the point had blocked and when Arizona recovered, the guy was raised, causing Kansas to stand the ball in the Arizona 13. What happens.

Jayce Brown explodes for a 75 -meter touchdown

As bad as the first half was, Kansas State made this a game. Jayce Brown, in line with Quarterback, just left a 75-meter touchdown at K-State's first game of the second half. We may have a game.

Arizona is at rest. Thank goodness, it's peace.

So half if you can imagine the state of Kansas. That was terrible.

And they are still only two scores in one way or another.

Arizona adds another touchdown, leads with 2 touchdowns

Arizona is back in the end zone, covered by a Noah Fifita Two-Yard Touchdown Run. This defense has been terrible. The violation has been worse.

Kansas State is going three again and out

Arizona caught this point and brought him back to his own 28.

Arizona attack = 195 Yards

Kansas State Offence = 33 Yards

Arizona adds a field goal

It feels like Kansas State is falling by 100, but Arizona is just a touchdown with 10:28 in half.

Kansas State is running on Downs

From the break, on the third and 10, K-State Arizona tried to surprise with a sweep, and it was filled. Kansas State still chose to go for it, and Avery Johnson was forced to climb around before he throw it away. Have no idea what's going on with the playcalling.

Kansas State in Arizona Territory on the way to 2q

Kansas State is on the third and 10 of the Arizona 39 as soon as the second quarter starts.

Arizona gets the lead from Noah Fifita TD Run

Arizona started the ride with a run of 60 meters. Subsequently, it was confronted with a first and goal of the 15, but Quarterback Noah Fifita left for a simple touchdown run of 15 meters. Goodness.

Fifita has never hurried more than 24 meters in a game. He has 33 in the first quarter.

Luis Rodriguez makes 51-yard field goal

K-State declined after recovering the clutter at the point. The attacking line is struggling. Luis Rodriguez made a field goal of 51 meters for a 3-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

Kansas State goes three and out, Arizona is all about

The first three plays of Kansas State were dirty. But a player from Arizona bumps into the returner, the ball bounces off his leg and K-State restores the ball to the Arizona 23.

Arizona Drive stalls in K-State Territory

Arizona looked like it would easily march on the field while playing up-tempo. A persistent penalty has put it back and forced it to settle for a field goal. The 47-Yard field target attempt was much wide. K-State Ball at 29.

Kansas State will kick to start the game

K-State postponed. Arizona Ball to start the game.

Kansas State vs Arizona pregame updates

7:50 PM Warning of 10 minutes. Kansas State and Arizona are approaching the kick -off in Tucson. You no longer have to view the state of Indiana and Indiana!

7:38 pm Dylan Edwards is indeed dressed and ready to go tonight. We will see how effective he is.

7:02 pm The gambling line had been everywhere all week. It is arranged with Kansas State on a favorite of 1 1/2 point in the last few days, and that is what we look at an hour before.

6:29 pm Arizona has only one catch this season with a tight end. It is quite in the position when three contributors still have to play a match, one that has a seasonal injury. Arizona RB Kedrick Reescano, who hurried 51 yards and a touchdown in week 1 against Hawaii, did not play last week.

6:08 pm Wachter the Theme Sied Friday Night Lights, because the game evening is for K-State and Arizona. We will see if Kansas State can show us something tonight, because the start of this season has not been promising. We will see Dylan Edwards tonight, and the possibility of five -star first -year Linkon Cure, while he has traveled with the team and will be available against Arizona.

What time does Kansas State vs Arizona start?

Date: Friday 12 September

Friday 12 September Start time: 8 pm CT

8 pm CT Where: Arizona Stage; Tucson, Arizona

The Kansas State vs Arizona match starts at 8 p.m. in Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Which channel is the Kansas State vs Arizona game today?

Kansas State vs. Arizona will be available via Stream OnFuboIn week 3 of the University Football season 2025. Jason Benetti and Robert Griffin III will mention the game from the stand in Arizona Stadium, with Alexa Landeestoy reporting from the sidelines. The game will be available to streamFubo, which offers a free trial period to potential subscribers.

Kansas State vs Arizona Goklijn

Odds thanks to Betmgm in the afternoon of Wednesday September 10

Spread: Kansas State with 1 1/2

Kansas State with 1 1/2 About/below: 54 1/2

54 1/2 Money line:KSU -125, ARI +105

Kansas State Football 2025 schedule

August 23: vs Iowa State Kansas State lost 24-21

vs Iowa State Kansas State lost 24-21 August 30: VS North Dakota Kansas State won 38-35

VS North Dakota Kansas State won 38-35 September 6: Vs Army Kansas State lost 24-21

Vs Army Kansas State lost 24-21 September 12: in Arizona

in Arizona September 27: US UCF

US UCF October 4: At Baylor

At Baylor October 11: US TCU

US TCU October 25: In Kansas

In Kansas November 1: Vs texas tech

Vs texas tech November 15: At Oklahoma State

At Oklahoma State November 22: At Utah

At Utah November 29:US Colorado

Arizona Football 2025 schedule

August 30: vs. Hawaii Arizona won 40-6

vs. Hawaii Arizona won 40-6 September 6: vs. Weber State Arizona won 48-3

vs. Weber State Arizona won 48-3 September 12: vs. Kansas State

vs. Kansas State September 27: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State October 4: vs. Oklahoma State

vs. Oklahoma State October 11: vs. Byu

vs. Byu October 18: @ Houston

@ Houston November 1: @ Colorado

@ Colorado November 8: vs. Kansas

vs. Kansas November 15: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati November 22: vs. Baylor

vs. Baylor November 28: @ Arizona State

Wyatt D. Wheeler treats Kansas State Athletics for the USA Today Network and Topeka Capital journal.