





Andrew Madsen/KLC photos Cal seems to close his three-game hom stand with a second consecutive victory on Sunday.

Bears closes 3-game homing to Bobcats

The California Field-Hockey Team will conclude a three-game homing stand when it organizes PT on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm on a visit to Ohio University on Underhill Field. CAL has a 4-3 series ahead of Ohio, where the Bobcats won a 3-1 win in the most recent matchup in Ohio on August 28, 2022. The last victory of the Bears against Ohio came in a 3-0 win on 6 September 2014. Last time -out Cal splits a few home games last week. The bears did not fall at the time. 6 Harvard 2-1 in the extension, playing the extra session without a top scorer Liz Klompmaker He was injured in the fourth period. Cal then recovered with a 3-0 Shutout victory in Ball State when the bears only allowed one shot for all game and first-year student Agustina Daud scored her first career goal. 2025 Trends Klompmaker has registered at least one goal in three consecutive competitions, including a career-high three at Delaware. Seven different bears have registered at least one assist this season on the 11 goals of Cal. Cal has already had 20+ shots in two games after only three of such games last season and in four in 2023. 2024 Summary Cal ended his inaugural season in the ACC with a general record of 7-10 after a start of 6-1. The Golden Bears could be seen in the Penn Monto/NFHCA di National Coaches Poll three times during the season, which marked their first performance in the ranking since 2018. The Bears went to the ACC championship for the first time in the program history and fell 5-0 in the first round to North Carolina, who conquered the ACC Championship 2024. Donna Fong Director of Veldhockey Shellie Onstead Secure her 300th career victory in a 2-1 victory in the regular season against Louisville, who also gave the program his very first ACC victory. The bears were led by Acc Freshman of the Year Liz Klompmaker Who led the team in points (31), goals (15) and game-winning goals (5). Klompmaker registered at least two goals in six games during the 2024 campaign. Canisha Van Duyn Made an immediate impact in her only season in Cal, which led the bears in assists (11) and defensive rescues (7) while he is second in the team in points (17). Both Klompmaker and Van Duyn were appointed as the NFHCA All-Region and All-ACC teams. 300 victories Onstead is now one of the only eight active head coaches in the country that have reached the 300-win club. She is also one of the only 23 head coaches of all time to reach the milestone. Fresh faces The Golden Bears welcome 11 new players of this year's selection, which includes six freshmen and five transfers. This year's newcomers emphasize first -year student Emma Becker and graduate transfer Dear Schalk . Becker was a striking one for her club team, the Dusseldorfer Hockey Club, while Schalk was a full-time starter at Iowa and the Hawkeyes in earning three consecutive NCAA tournaments of 2021-23. Recurring experience Cal has a lot of experience to come back to the team, because it returns six full-time starters from last season, emphasized by Klompmaker, who was appointed as the All-Accord team in advance. Also expects he will have an impact, is the keeper Delphine Ayitey -Hammond He missed last year due to an injury, but the Suribton Hockey Club helped win the Eurohockey Club Championship 2024 before he came to Cal. About Ohio Ohio is 1-3 and plays his third four-day game, after he defeated UC Davis on Thursday and was planned to take on Stanford on Friday in back-to-back matches. The Bobcats contain two players in seniors Anouk Plaehn and Sasha Dikotla who were appointed as the NHFCA watchlist from 2025. Post posted For the coverage of Cal Field Hockey, follow the bears on X/Twitter (@Calfieldhockey), Instagram (@Calfieldhockey) and Facebook (/Calfh/).

