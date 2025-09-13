Sports
Centennial Obsets No. 1 Mater Dei in Top California High School Football Matchup: Live Score Recap
The No. 23 CENTENNIAL/CORONA HUSKIES (3-1) defeated the National Nr. 1 Mater Dei Monarchs (2-2) 43-36 in a high school football-top-25 on Friday at Centennial High School.
The monarchs played the ball seven times in the game, had more than 100 meters punished and committed safety.
In the meantime, Centennial has capitalized on much of the turnover, especially in the first half. Linebacker Jonathan McKinley had three bags and he recovered a mess in the first half alone. One of his pockets raised the ball in and out of the hands of Mater Dei Quarterback Ryan Hopkins.
Defensive back Jaden Walk-Green faltered it for an interception and a touchdown.
Walk-Green, also a kicker, hit two field goals, including one to bind the game in the fourth quarter, and the game-winning interception.
Mater Dei had a spectacular third quarter. The monarchs managed to take a shortage of 26 points to take a lead of 36-33 that takes the fourth quarter. But the turnover returned in the last quarter after they fiddled, and after they had thrown a interception, demonstrably a reception, on the last ride to end the game.
Mater Dei came into play on a 21-game extraction streak and the Huskies had not defeated the monarchs since 2015.
Both teams are ranked in high school on the National Top-25 rankings of SI, and Mater Dei is number 2 and Centennial/Corona is number 8 respectively in our top 25 California.
Mater Dei will play Bishop Gorman (NV) and Centennial will play Rancho Cucamonga next week.
Updates from the first quarter
Centennial receives the opening kick and we are going.
Touchdown Centennial! Malaki Davis runs into the middle for a 13-year touchdown while the huskies score on their opening ride. Pat is good – Centennial 7, Mater dei 0
The Jonathan McKinley pockets of Centennial Sacks Mater Dei Quarterback Ryan Hopkins on the first ride of the Monarchs. The Monarchs Punt and the Huskies will have the ball on their 21-year line.
The Mater Dei defense holds on the second ride of Centennial and the Huskies Punt. Mater Dei will have the ball on its own 8-year line.
Touchdown Centennial! Again, McKinley hits Hopkins, and this time the ball throws the ball into the air, where defending backs Jaden Walk-Green catches, it returns for the touchdown. Pat is good – Centennial 14, Mater dei 0
Fumble by Mater dei! The Mater Dei Center clicks the ball over Hopkins' head, and the huskies restore and will have the ball on their 17-year line. McKinley restored the mess.
Touchdown Centennial! Davis scores on 1-year Touchdown-Run. Pat is good – Corona/Centennial 21, Mater Dei 0 – 3:11 1q
Fumble by Mater dei! Hopkins is hit again as he tries to pass, and Centennial restores the mess. They have the ball on the 36-Yard line of Mater Dei.
Touchdown Centennial! Zander Lewis with a touchdown run of 8 meters. Pat is good – Centennial 28, Mater Dei 0 – 0:30 1q
End of the first quarter: Centennial/Corona 28, Mater Dei 0
Updates for the second quarter
Touchdown Mater dei! Hopkins throws a 36-year touchdown pass to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt to finish a long monarch drive. Pat is good – Centennial 28, Mater Dei 7 – 9:53 2Q
Field Doal Centennial! Jaden Walk -Green touches the 33 -yard field goal – Centennial/Corona 31, Mater Dei 7 – 5:27 2Q
Turnover on Downs by Mater Dei! Hopkins tries to walk in fourth place, but the Centennial Defense stops it. The princes try the QB -run, but the huskies stop these. No surprise, McKinley on the Tackle. They have the ball on their 30-year line with more than four minutes.
Centennial goes out three, and the Huskies pin the princes on the 10-year line on the point.
Safety by Maters! Supported to the 1 -Yyard line after an McKinley bag, the Hopkins from Mater dei de Snap cannot correct and Huskies Zwerm, but the ball sprays the back of the end zone – Centennial 33, Mater Dei 7 – 1:10 2Q
Centennial drives to the territory of Mater Dei with remaining seconds, but the monarchs have fired Centennial Quarterback Dominick Catalano, and it ends the ride.
Mater Dei had four turnover, one by a hundred -year -old touchdown and one safety in the first half. The monarchs could hardly block Huskies Edge Rusher McKinley, who has three bags and a messy recovery.
Rest statistics: Centennial with 154 hasty yards, 55 passing yards and zero sales. Mater Dei has -25 hasten recruiting, 89 passing yards and four turnover.
Updates of the third quarter
Mater Dei receives the second half kicked off and we are on the road.
Touchdown Mater dei! Senior Rent Justin Lewis back in a short-yar-day touchdown run to complete a methodical drive. Shaun Scott runs in a 2 -point conversion – Centennial/Corona 33, Mater Dei 15 – 9:56 3Q
Centennial cannot convert in third place, and the huskies will kick. Mater Dei starts a ride on his 14 -Yard line – 8:26 3Q
Fumble by Mater dei! Hopkins rumbles the transfer with Lewis and the Husky's jump on the loose ball. It seemed that Hopkins tried to read it. Centennial takes over on the 47 -Yard line of Mater Dei – 8:11 3Q
Mater Dei who walks back is helped from the field after he had broken down after the rumbled transfer.
Interception by Mater Dei! Senior defensive back CJ Lavender Jr. intercept a pass for the monarchs. They have the ball on their 24-year line with just under seven minutes.
Touchdown Mater dei! Hopkins clambers for a touchdown of 42 meters. Scott runs in another 2 -point conversion – Centennial/Corona 33, Mater Dei 23 – 5:07 3Q
Centennial Punts again and Mater Dei has the ball on his 29-year line to start the drive.
Touchdown Mater dei! At the first game of the Drive, Hopkins Dixon-Wyatt will find the sidelines for a 71-meter touchdown. Pat is good – Centennial/Corona 33, Mater Dei 30 – 2:39 3Q
Fumble by Centennial! Centennial Quarterback Catalano rumbled the transfer with Davis and the Monarchs recovered. Mater Dei takes over with the ball on the huskies 47 -yard line – 1:50 3Q
Touchdown Mater dei! The monarchs take the lead with a Kennie Leggett 1-yard Touchdown-Run. McKinely blocks the pat attempt for the huskies – Mater Dei 36, Centennial 33 – 0:23 3Q
End of the third quarter: Mater Dei 36, Centennial 33
Updates of the fourth quarter
Field Doal Centennial! Walk -Green with a 36 -yard field goal – Centennial 36, Mater Dei 36 – 8:27 4Q
Fumble by Mater dei! The princes commit their fifth turnover of the night, which is a mess by Lewis. Centennial takes over on the 39 -Yard line of Mater Dei – 8:12 4Q
Centennial converts on the 4th and 10 to keep a ride alive. Catalano connects with Keawe Browne on a sidelines.
Touchdown Centennial! Davis rushes into the Red Zone in the touchdown. Pat is good – Centennial 43, Mater Dei 36 – 2:28 4Q
Mater Dei has two more time outs.
Intercepting by Centennial! While he is hit by McKinley, Hopkins throws the ball up, and Dixon-Wyatt and Walk-Green catch the ball at the same time. The first call is a Mater dei -catch, but it is then destroyed into an interception. Centennial has the ball with 1:50 and Mater Dei has no time -outs.
Centennial kneels the ball on this possession.
