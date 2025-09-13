



Evanston, sick. -Northwestern Women's Tennis has added Tripp Tuff as an assistant coach prior to the 2025-26 season, the program announced Friday. A former Big East champion in Depaul, Tuff joins the Wildcats after two seasons as head coach at Hofstra. I could no longer be excited to become a member of Claire, Ellyse and the Northwestern Athletics Community, Tuff said on the way. Claire has built one of the most important programs in the country in one of the most difficult conferences, and her reputation speaks for itself. During her 27 years of leading north -western men's knowledge, she consistently determined the standard for excellence, and I would like to learn from both her and Ellyse while I switch to the Power 4 level. Together they have collected a motivated group of young women who are hungry to grow and to bring the program back to the top of the Big and eventually compete for a national championship. I look forward to supporting Claire and Elly in every possible way while we work to bring another Big Ten championship back to Evanston. TUFF took head coaching tasks at Hofstra after a year helping both men's and women's programs. In three seasons with the pride, he helped several players to all-caa enacting. Moreover, he led the ladies team to a program-best nine-seed at the CAA conference tournament in his first year at the helm. During his own gaming career, Tuff was the Depaul men's team during their back-to-back Big East Championship years in 2021 and 2022. He also excelled in the classroom and earned a place in both the Big East All-Academic team and the Ita All-Academic team every year of his collegial career. A resident of Watermill, NY, Tuff graduated cum laude with a bachelor in science in neuroscience and a minor in peace, justice and conflict studies in 2020 before he obtained his Masters in Public Health in 2022.

