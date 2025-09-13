



Domen knowledge | 21-8-2025 20:45:00 12 September 2025-the Emporia State Women went 8-4 in Singles promotion and 9-6 General on Friday in the Washburn Invitational in Topeka, KAN. Two Hornets went to the championship match of their respective draw and three play on Saturday in Troost final. There Cahill Won 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) about Rosaline Akombo from Seward County CC and then took Mila Larrieu from Missouri Western 6-3, 6-0 to continue to the champion match of the Purple Draw. Ana Fatjo Coll took a few of three fixed victories to continue to the final of the Oranje Trekking. She won 6-2, 0-6, 1-0 (10-5) about Olivia McGruder from Southwest Baptist and 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) against Salma Achik of Seward County CC on Friday. Yuliya Klimova ” Victoria Debono And Sherides Wichman And Giulia Russu will all have won their second game after dropping their opener and plays on Saturday in the consolation final of their respective draws. Ana Fatjo Coll And Giulia Russu took the only double victory on Friday before the Hornets. She defeated Barbara Mattar and Alyse Zimmerman of Pratt CC 8-5 on Friday. Promotion in Topeka will finish on Saturday with a double set before 9:00 am and play singles from 10:15 am Singles Renske Ubachs (Washburn) def. Yuliya Klimova (Emporia State) 6-1, 6-2

Yuliya Klimova (Emporia State) def. Jevrosima Mitic (Missouri Western) 4-0, 4-5 (7-4), 1-0 (10-5) Miru Nonaka (Northwest Missouri) def. Sherides Wichman (Emporia State) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Victoria Debono (Emporia State) def. Michelle Kostadinova (Northwest Missouri) 6-2, 6-3 Saajida Razick (Washburn) def. Victoria Debono (Emporia State) 6-4, 6-3

Sherides Wichman (Emporia State) def. Defne Ursane (Southwest Baptist) 4-2, 5-3 Polina Gontaryk (Northwest Missouri) def. Giulia Russu (Emporia State) 6-3, 6-1

Giulia Russu (Emporia State) def. Ilse Smaalders (Pratt CC) by withdrawing injuries

There Cahill (Emporia State) def. Rosaline Akombo (Seward County CC) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

There Cahill (Emporia State) def. Mila Larrieu (Missouri Western) 6-3, 6-0

Ana Fatjo Coll (Emporia State) def. Olivia McGruder (Southwest Baptist) 6-2, 0-6, 1-0 (10-5)

Ana Fatjo Coll (Emporia State) def. Salma Achik (Seward County CC) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) Double Miru Nonaka/Michelle Kostadinova (NWMSU) def. Yuliya Klimova / Victoria Debono (Emporia State) 8-6

Maria Clara Miranda Faria Zotti/Defne Ursane (SBU) def. Sherides Wichman / There Cahill (Emporia State) 8-6

Ana Fatjo Coll /Giulia Russu (Emporia State) Def Barbara Mattar/Alyse Zimmerman (Pratt CC) 8-5

