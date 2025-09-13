Pennsylvania High School Football Scores before 12 September 2025





On Friday evening high school football is back in Pennsylvania. Week three of the 2025 football season in high school contained some striking matchups in the entire state. Find the latest scores and highlights from the state below. Week 3 Pennsylvania High School Football Scores Abington Heights 45, Valley View 7 Albert Gallatin 40, Noord -Garrett, MD. 24 Aliquippa 19, Mars Allentown Central Catholic 30, Pocono Mountain East 3 Annville-Cleona 42, Hamburg 0 Appoquinimink, del. 41, Washington 6 Bellwood-Antis 20, Central Martinsburg 0 Berks Catholic 41, Pequea Valley 0 Berwick 48, Hazleton 6 Bethel Park 41, West Mifflin 7 Bethlehem Liberty 41, Northampton 34 Big Spring 37, Milton Hershey 19 Brentwood 42, Springdale 0 California 8, Bentworth 7 Camp Hill Trinity 48, Susquenita 3 Canon-McMillan 31, Armstrong 21 Catasauqua 33, Salisbury 7 Central Bucks South 21, Central Bucks East 14 Central Bucks West 43, Abington 15 Central Cambria 35, Greater Johnstown High School 14 Central Dauphin 38, Altoona 21 Central Valley 49, McGuffey 6 Central York 50, Spring Grove 13 Chartiers Valley 62, Baldwin 12 Clearfield 21, Bellefonte 18, OT Coatesville 28, Perkiomen Valley 13 Conestoga Valley 31, Ephrata 7 Conneaut 20, Titusville 14 Cornell 18, Burgettstown 13 Corry 40, Girard 7 Dallas 24, Wilkes-Barre 21 Danville 43, Central Columbia 7 Delone Catholic High School 21, Biglerville 7 Dematha, Md. 44, the Roman Catholic high school of Philadelphia 7 Derry 13, Burrell 7 Downingtown West High School 30, Spring-Ford 0 Dubois 59, Bradford 20 East Pennboro 21, GreenCastle Antrim 12 Eastern York 28, Kennard-Dale 26 Ellwood City 21, Mohawk 15 Emmaus 48, Stroudsburg 10 Erie McDowell 37, Erie 7 Exeter 43, Governor Mifflin 15 Farrell 66, mercer 0 Father Judge High School 27, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 26 Forest Hills 19, Chestnut Ridge 14 Fort Cherry 44, Chartiers-Houreston 14 Gateway 34, Kiski 31 Gettysburg 36, Northern York 20 Greater Latrobe High School 13, Franklin Regional 7 Grove City 33, Slippery Rock 20 Hanover Area 40, Old Forge 0 Harrisburg 49, Chambersburg 6 Hempfield 56, Lancaster McCaskey 6 Hickory 21, Sharon 19 Hollidayburg 33, Butler 6 Homer-Center 38, Penns Manor 14 Indiana 48, Laurel Highlands 7 Iroquois 41, Union City 19 Jeannette 61, Frazier 19 Juniaata 19, Buchanan 16 Juniata Valley 44, Claysburg-Kimmel 31 Lackawanna Trail 30, Dunmore 28 Lansdale Catholic 28, Archbishop Carroll 7 Lehighton 35, Palmerton 0 Lewisburg 36, Hughsville 0 Loyalsock 40, Midd-West 20 Malvern Prep 35, Imhotep 7 Maplewood 40, LakeView 24 Marion Center 26, Cambria Heights 25 McKeensport 20, Belle Vernon 7 Mercyhurst 16, Seneca 7 Mid Valley 42, Honsdale 21 Middletown 35, Boiling Springs 6 Milton 25, South Williamsport 0 Montgomery 28, Wyalusing 6 Montour 41, Knoch 8 Moshannon Valley 14, Glendale 12 Mount Pleasant 28, Ambridge 27 Mount Union High School 48, West Branch 6 Muncy 35, Northwest 0 Nazareth Area 56, Bethlehem Freedom 21 Neshaminy 18, North Penn 14 New Castle 53, Yough 0 New Oxford 36, Dover 6 Newport 47, Camp Hill 12 North Allegheny 56, Hempfield Area 13 North Pocono 38, Wallenpaupack Area High School 13 North Star 14, Tussey Mountain 7 Northern Cambria 41, Conemaugh Valley 0 Northwestern Lehigh 34, Blue Mountain 28 Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 55, Saucon Valley 13 Oil City 17, Meadville 14 Palisades 28, Noord -LeHigh 14 Penn Cambria 35, Bedford 10 Penn Hills 49, Fox Chapel 14 Pennridge 14, Pennsbury 0 Philipsburg-Osceola 39, Penns Valley 0 Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Quaker Valley 0 Pottsville 44, Bangor 13 Quakertown 21, Bensalem 7 Red Lion 47, Susquehannock 14 Reynolds 50, Sharpsville 0 Ridley 55, Conestoga 0 Ringgold 33, Greensburg Salem 13 River Valley 56, Portage Area 26 Schuylkill Haven 69, Mahanoy 0 Schuylkill Valley 35, Kutztown 28 Scranton 51, West Scranton 6 SCRANTON PREP 49, Delaware Valley 44 Selinsgrove 27, Central Mountain 3 Shaler 27, Plum 20 Shamokin 43, Jersey Shore 42, 2o Shikellamy 35, Williamsport 14 SHIPPENBURG 13, PALMYRA 12 Solanco 35, Warwick 7 Somerset 42, Westmont Hilltop 7 Souderon 48, Truman 7 South Allegheny 28, Our -lieve -Lady of Sacred Heart 6 South Fayette 27, Elizabeth-Forward 24 South Western 42, Dallastown 28 Southern Columbia 49, Mount Carmel Area High School 16 Zuid -Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14 Southmoreland 24, Blackhawk 17 Spring Mills, W.Va. 52, Connellsville 0 Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 27, Abraham Lincoln High School 14 State College 24, Cumberland Valley 14 Steel Valley 56, South Park 7 Strath Haven 56, Radnor 6 Susquehanna Township 55, West Perry 7 Tri-Valley 42, Pottsville Nativity 13 Troy 51, Athens 35 Tunkhannock 42, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 6 Twin Valley 60, Eastern Lebanon County High 0 Tyrone 21, Bald Eagle 14 Unionville 35, Upper Perkiomen 7 United Valley 19, Conemaugh Township 15 Washington 35, Waynesburg Central 14 West York 27, York Suburban 2 Whitehall 45, Pocono Mountain West 13 Williams Valley 43, Minersville 40 Wilmington 35, Berlin-Brothers Valley 0 Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 49, Reading 0 Windber 24, Meyersdale 23 Woodland Hills 49, Penn-Trafford 21 Wyoming 38, Lakeland (PA) 14 Bishop McCort 31, Richland 12 (Thursday) Downingtown East High School 28, Boyertown 0 (Thursday) Elwood City Riverside 9, Union Area 7 (Thursday) Jim Thorpe 35, Tamaqua 27 (Thursday) William Penn High School 91, Northeastern 0 (Thursday) WPIAL HOUGE SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPETIONS ON KDKA+ KDKA+ will be broadcast this season WPIAL football matches in the regular season As part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series. The competitions are planned to be broadcast every Friday until 24 October, with a kick -off planned at 7 p.m. every week. The games are on Simulcast Kdka.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh Streaming Service. More from CBS News

