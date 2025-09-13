ATP Tour

Collignon Verbijst van Minor, Belgium leads Australia 2-0 in Davis Cup

Rune leads the Danish indictment vs. Spain, Germany and Austria Secure Final 8 Place

September 13, 2025

David Gray/AFP via Getty images Raphael Collignon is greeted by his Belgium teammates on Saturday after beating Alex de Minaur in Sydney.

By ATP staff

Belgium is on the edge of an impressive road victory in the second round of the Davis Cup qualifications after Raphael Collignon and Zizou Berg delivered striking versions in Sydney on Saturday.

The No. 91 in the PIF ATP ranking, Collignon has World No. 8 and hometown favorite Alex de Minaur 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in Ken Rosewall Arena disrupted to give his country a perfect start in his bid in his bid at a place at the Davis Cup final 8. Krampen to win the first top 10 win of his career.

“I think when you play for your country, there is no pain,” said Collignon, who also defeated Casper Ruud in the US Open last month, in his interview on the entire country. “We always have great players, and this is incredible, I think for a small country like ours.”

Bergs later Sank Jordan Thompson 7-6 (4), 6-4 to end a perfect day for Belgium. A triple Davis Cup finalist, including in 2015 and 2017, will now look at Sander Gille and Joran Vlieegen to complete the victory on Saturday, when experienced Doubles duo take on John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

“It feels great for the team,” Bergs told Thompson after his victory. “We did great today, but we are still far from the end.”

Rune, Moller puts Spain on the rear foot

A memorable Sunday beckons for Danish tennis in Marbella, where Holger Rune and Elmer Moeller Denmark brought on the edge of a debut performance on the Davis Cup Final 8.

Denmark is 2-0 out of six times Davis Cup champion Spain after the Saturday action in which Rune Pablo Carreno Busta beat 7-5, 6-3 and Moeller, conquered Jaume Munar 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. The World No. 11 Rune was full of praise for the raw atmosphere created by traveling Danish fans.

“It was incredible,” Rune said after the game, according to the Davis Cup website. “It was almost like playing at home.”

Denmark has not reached the last eight of the Davis Cup since 1988. They will show those with only one victory of the three remaining rubbers in the draw. August Holmgren and Johannes Ingildsen are the nominated Danish players for the doubles rubber, which opens the schedule of Sunday in Marbella. They are ready to record it on Pedro Martinez and Munar.

Germany books its place in Bologna

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz added to a dominant display from Germany in Tokyo, where the double stars Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki, 7-6 (4) defeated to seal the victory against Japan and their country in the last 8.

After Jan-Lennard Struff and Yannick Hanfmann had achieved singles victories on Friday, Krawietz and Puetz recorded their 18th victory in 19 Davis Cup Rubbers as a team to ensure that Germany will compete in Bologna, where the last 8 action takes place from 18-23 November. Justin Engel then celebrated his Davis Cup debut by rule in a collision of #nextgenatp Stars. The 17-year-old angel beat the 19-year-old Rei Sakamoto 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-7 to pack a 4-0 triumph for Germany.

Rodionov has steadfast for Austria

An exciting bond between Hungary and Austria in Debrecen went to a decisive rubber on Saturday afternoon, and it was Juraj Rodionov who proved the hero for the visitors. Austria went in the day with a 2-0 lead, but hosts Hungary were quickly back in the fight thanks to Fabian Marozsan and Zsombor Piros, which focused on Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler with 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in double rubber.

With Piros who then fell 7-5, 7-6 (6) Lukas Neumayer, the draw was 2-2 and the momentum was at Hungary. Yet Marton Fucsovics surprised 6-2, 6-1 to earn a place in the last eight of the Davis Cup for the first time since 2012.