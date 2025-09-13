Field Hockey expands to win streak to three





Hamilton, NY Central Michigan Field Hockey recorded the Colgate Raiders on Friday afternoon in a non-conference matchup. The chippewas came from the top 2-1 and marked their third consecutive victory. Central Michigan Field Hockey recorded the Colgate Raiders on Friday afternoon in a non-conference matchup. The chippewas came from the top 2-1 and marked their third consecutive victory. The Chippewas have not won three consecutive competitions since 2014, when the Ball State, Longwood and Miami (OH) program fell over seven days. Sophomore keeper Jenna cheap Started the day in goal for the chippewas. She registered three saves during the first 15 minutes and was confronted with three Raider Penalty Corners. Colgate found their first and only goal of the game three minutes in the second quarter and benefited from the Fallout of a Penaltyhoek. The chippewas responded quickly in a typical way of the 2025 team. Only two minutes later the CMU attracted a penalty corner where junior Hauley bater Deal a shot between the legs of the Raiders kept after the deployment of senior Amelia Lane . The goal was Bainer's first of her collegial career and Lane's first assist of the season. The CMU defense then went on an excellent run, so that a shot on goal was not allowed until the 52nd minute, when Colgate took one from a corner. Raiders's shot passed the keeper Ashley Cogger who oppressed in half and was stopped when first -year students Pleun van Gent Was able to dive into and collect her second defensive salvation of the season. “We wanted to get the corners, that was a big focus for us.” CMU head coach Jennifer Johnstone Noted on strategy on the way to the fourth quarter. The team did exactly that and attracted seven corners in the last quarter. With only two minutes left in regulations, senior Mallory Camryn Was able to place the game winner for the second game in a row. Camryn was founded by first -year students Mora Rulli When she fed the ball low to Camryn, who made a movement around the keeper to set up the chip wax with one. The goal was Camryn's seventh of the season and Rulli's third assist. “Corners were definitely a big thing for us who came into this game. We knew that if we got corners, our chance was to carry out. I am happy that we have converted two.” Ashley Cogger The game completed with one storage from a last-minute attempt from the Raiders to even the game. “Colgate is a filthy team, it is usually a fight for us. We have come strong, we dominated the first quarter and we have completed the game strongly in the fourth quarter. The biggest message for us is now when we get closer to playing the conference, we have to play four quarter of Veldhockey. We have to play four quarter of our field hokes.” In addition to Bainer's first career goal, she played the full 60 minutes, made six shots and took four of the nine shots of the Chippewa on Doel. CMU Field Hockey will expand their winning series to four this Saturday, while the team stays in Hamilton for a neutral Sitegame against the Long Island Sharks at 1:00 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cmuchippewas.com/news/2025/9/12/field-hockey-extends-winning-streak-to-three The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos