



The Indian Mens Cricket Team will be confronted with arch -rival Pakistan in his second group a match of the Asia Cup 2025 In the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The IND vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Match is planned to start at 8 p.m. and will be available to look up Live streaming And Live broadcast In India. Both teams go on the back of convincing victories in their respective openers on the back. India dominated hosts through nine wickets in their first game, while Pakistan Hong Kong China with 93 runs surpassed. The result ensures that Sunday's met crucial in the race to the Super Four. A victory here not only offers bragging, but also reinforces the early qualification opportunities. Currently, the number 1 cricket team of men's T20i in the world, India, is the ruling world and continental champions. They are also the most successful team in the Asia Cup history with eight titles. Suryakumar Yadav Is the captain of a 15-person Indian Asia Cup 2025 team in the VAE, with Shubman Gill as his deputy. The team also contains in-shape youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, Indian Premier League Stars Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, and a powerful bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah. Seventh in T20i rankings, the Pakistan Cricket Team Has won the Asia Cup twice before and are looking for a third crown under the captain of Salman Ali Agha. While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been omitted from the team, the Pakistani team still has a lot of firepower in departments with people such as Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz and Shahehen Shah Afidi in the Fil. India vs Pakistan T20 Head-to-Head The India vs Pakistan Rivalry has played 13 times in the T20i format, where India leads 9-3. One of the Pakistans Three Wins arrived in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai – their last victory over India in T20 Cricket. India defeated Pakistan with six runs in New York the last time the two teams met on the World Cup 2024 T20. Bumrah produced a magical spell to play the game when Pakistan seemed the clear favorites to win. On the Asia Cup phase, India and Pakistan met 19 times in both ODI and T20i formats. India has won 10, Pakistan six and three games were abandoned. Where to look at India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Living in India The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Cricket match is streamed live at Sony Liv in India. Live broadcast of the IND vs suit Asia Cup Match will be available at Sony Sports at 1, Sony Sports at 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports at 5 HD TV channels in India. Regional language broadcast will be available at Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Squads Indian Cricket Team: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep, Kuldeep, Kuldeep, Kuldeep, Kuldeep, Kuldeep, Kuldeep, Kuldeep, Kuldeepaav, Kuldeepaav, Kuldeepaav, Kuldepai, Kuldep, BRAADAIAI, Kuldeepai, Sanjavar, Kuldeepaav, Kuldeep. Rana, Rinku Singh Pakistan Cricket Team: Salman Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Feheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Haasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (Wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzad, Sahibzad, Sahibzad, Sahibzad, Sahibzub, Sahibzub, Sahibzub, Sahibzub, Sahibzub, Sahibzub, Sahibzub, Sahibzub, Sahibzub, Sahibzuba, Sahibzuba, Sahibzuba, Sahibzuba, Sahibzuba. Shahen Shah Afridi, Suffyan Moqim

