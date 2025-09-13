Sports
I grew up with hating hockey culture, but as an adult I fell in love with playing the game
This first person is the experience of Jennifer Lovegrove, who lives in Toronto. For more information about the stories of the first person, see The FAQ.
In high school I feared the corridor that led to our cafeteria: the Jock Hall. The lighting was dirty and teachers were rarely nearby. Big, loud and pipe teen hockey players stood on the walls that formed our glove, a rating of every girl who passed by, commented on her bra mate and vividly describe the things they would like to make with those who had no choice than pass by.
Girls like me.
In our small southern city of Dunnville, Hockey was put the religion and its players on a pedestal. Although I refused to show it, I was afraid of them; I hated hockey and the bullying it represented.
Years later, at the point of 30 and immersed in another life in Toronto, I had a hard time. I was single, depressed and felt like I didn't fit in with my new art gallery, not in the urban literary community and certainly not in my hometown. I enjoyed living in Toronto, but I longed for a connection.
Not afraid to try new things, I knew I needed a change, but I was waiting for a plate. Subsequently, an introduction to photographer called a co-ed hockey tournament in which he played and that his band then performed.
“Every team must have an artistic contribution,” he said.
He told me about the Good Times Hockey League of the Arts, a gender-inclusive community Hockey League aimed at artists and like-minded people.
I was intrigued hockey and art seemed incompatible. Creative people, women, men who did not fit in the misogynistic fungus she was not part of the hockey world I grew up. It was not a hospitable space.
Always a bit rebellious, I knew that I had to learn to play hockey and be part of this unorthodox competition. Participating in it did not feel like a betrayal of my younger self, it felt like areclamation.
It doesn't matter that I had never played a sport in my life. I bought a cheap pair of boy shockey skates from the Canadian band and spent the winter finding my feet, sailing around the outdoor courts of Toronto. I then became a member of a co -ed leather to play a hockey group.
Learning to play hockey was challenging but exciting. Although I was consistently the second worst player in my mainly male teams, I worked hard to learn. Instructors and more experienced players have encouraged and supported me. Every crossover that I didn't see, every pass that I didn't miss and every shot that was somewhere near the right net felt like an achievement. Every new skill built to the next.
Soon I was obsessed with. I was on the ice four nights a week.
When I became a member of the Good Times Hockey League of the Arts, I found a creative, raw, hospitable community where I fit. There were other writers, musicians, women, queer and non-bites. It was nothing like the Jock Hall.
My favorite hockey event was the annual top, a tournament full of music, costumes, art pop-ups, fundraising in charities, when teams and players are rewarded for creativity, fairness and collegiality.
The first year my team participated, we dressed in school uniforms and we performed classic 70s Schoolhouse Rock! Retelled songs about hockey. The educational song “Three is a Magic Number” was over Hattricks, to the great joy of our audience. We may not have won any games that weekend, but we won a prize for our performance, which felt even better.
I have played hockey on and off for about 20 years now. In Arenas I made lifelong friends. In addition to sharing ice age and changing rooms, we went on travel and trips, advised each other on everything, from hockey equipment to job changes to romance and supported each other through the successes and tragedies of life.
Was my experience with hockey perfect? No. Am I witnessing moments of poisonous masculinity and macho culture in the gender-inclusive competitions in which I played? Yes.
The difference was how they were treated. A player who starts a fight would be thrown out of a game quickly. Aggressive behavior yielded fines and suspensions. Rare cases of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior resulted in removal of a competition.
More difficult to deal with were harmless gender advanced micro -aggression. Experienced male players overrun female players, for me, felt patronizing. A team captain who gave my service at the end of a game to a stronger male player felt unfair. I knew that the decision increased our chances of winning, but it stuck. Sometimes I would sign up to sacrifice my service before I was asked, although I quietly hated my reduced ice age.
Recently, with poisonous hockey culture a hot topic in the aftermath of the acquittal of Hockey Canada players for sexual violence, I have difficulty reconciling the violence and misogynia in hockey with my 20 years of especially joy, trust and community in recreational competitions.
Hockey has at best a reputation for male law and in the worst case rape culture. Type, some of my dearest memories include the sound of my knives that dig in fresh Zamboni'd ice cream. I'm not sure how to navigate because of that cognitive dissonance.
But I do think that professional hockey could learn from the competitions in which I played, where fairness and inclusion and community were prioritized. They could stop glorifying violence and aggression. They could assume a zero tolerance policy for misogyny and homophobia. Women and non-Bino and Trans players can be paid as much as their NHL counterparts or at least have access to more and better ice age.
Then more could enjoy a game that can be exciting and empowerment.
I have seen many really Canadian hockey moments that are a better way to play the game. But my favorite is perhaps when I was the right wing player, and I came across Omroep George Stroumboulopoulosat Center Ice. I lifted his stick and stole the puck and he fell down.
At the same time we both apologized.
