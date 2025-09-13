



Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Aishanya Dwivedi, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, called for a boycott of the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 planned for Sunday. Aishanya Dwivedi insisted on the people not to watch the game, not even on television. She said to Ani: “I can't understand this. I urge people to boycott this. Do not look at this and do not switch on your TV for this.” She hit the Council of Control for Cricket in India and said that the board is not sentimental to the families of the 26 people killed in the terror attack. “BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan … I think BCCI is not sentimental to those 26 families and the martyrs of the Sindoor operation,” said Dwivedi. She interviewed the Indian cricket team and claimed that, apart from a few cricketers, no player came forward to call a boycott of the match between India and Pakistan. “What do our cricketers do? It is said that cricketers are nationalists. It is seen as our national game. With the exception of 1-2 cricket players, no one has stepped forward to say that we have to boycott the game against Pakistan. BCCI cannot play them at shot. They have to take a position for their country. Expressing concern about the income of the match that goes to Pakistan, said the female of the victim of the Pahalgam attack: “I would like to ask the sponsors and announcers if their nationality is ready for those 26 families? What will the income from the match be used for? Pakistan will only use this for terrorism. That is a terrorist nation.” Indian and Pakistan Cricket teams will play a match in the current Asia Cup 2025 in the VAE on 14 September, because the center has allowed the team to play against Pakistan in the multi-tournaments, while continuing the no-ballateral series stand.

