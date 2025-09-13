India vs Japan Super 4 match ends in 1-1 draw





The Indian Hockey Team played a 1-1 draw against defending champion Japan in his last super 4-phase match of the Womens Asia Cup 2025 In the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, the Peoples Republic of China, on Saturday. A victory in the competition would have guaranteed the introduction of the Indian ladies' hockey teams in the final. Selima Tete and Co. However, on Sunday made a summit collision after China defeated the Republic of Korea 1-0 in their super 4 match later in the day. India plays the Chinese team for the title and a place at next year's Hockey World Cup. In the match against Japan, India pulled the first blood when they scored early Beauty manure (7), while the Shiho Kobayakawa (58) was that equal to the Japanese team. Navneet Kaur played her 200th international match for India on the day. India had the better start in the early exchanges of the game and threatened within the first few minutes itself, when Ishika Chaudary hit the framework of the goal. Then Japan started putting together a few movements in the attack, but was quickly pushed back when India hit the form of Beauty Dung Dung, who shot Nehas in the net to bring the score to 1-0. India continued to attack and earned the first penalty corner in the last moments of the first quarter, which ended with the score at 1-0. Japan came looking for the equalizer in the second quarter and was on the front foot in the first few minutes. They also won a penalty corner, but India kept them outside without many problems. As the game progressed, the Indian Womens Hockey team started to regain the possession and started building in attack. The defense of the Japanese, however, held up and then explained the pressure on India in the last phases of the first half. Indias defense, however, kept them on weapons length and went on a break at 1-0 during the break. The third quarter saw India, ninth in the ladies hockey Ranking, the ante against world no. 12 Japanese defense. Lalremsiami was often central in the attacking movements. However, the Japanese team held on and absorbed the pressure. During the break, India led 1-0. In the last quarter, Japan saw it on an attack when they were looking for an equalizer. Halfway through the quarter India started to go back on the field and won a flurry of penalty corners to practice the pressure on their opponents. In the last minutes, Japan scored through Shiho Kobayakawa to bring it 1-1. In the end, both teams shared the loot when they were locked at 1-1 when the Hooter sounded.

