MSU researchers investigate how virtual sport helps mental health

East Lansing, Mich. – It has been known for a long time that physical sports help with fear and mental health. But can Augmented and Virtual Reality-Sports games improve psychological well-being and reduce loneliness? Researchers from the Michigan State University's Kinesiology department Say yes.

Lecturer Shanghoon Kim And Sangchul ParkOn MSU's College of Education, one led study To explore layered questions about the psychological benefits of using augmented/virtual reality of AR/VR, technology.

Published in the International Journal of Human computer Interaction, The study shows that playing AR/VR-sports games can promote psychological well-being by helping players to be connected to others and dealing with real-time communication. More interesting is that the positive effects of social attendees were even stronger for those who experienced loneliness.

“These findings remind us that psychological well -being is versatile,” said Kim and Park, both main authors in the study. “Even in gaming it is not only formed by what people experience in virtual environments, but also by how those experiences connect with their real relationships and social ties.”

Methodology

The study analyzed the results of a study among 345 people who played various AR/VR sports games, such as table tennis, bowling or billiards. These games can be found on platforms such as Wii Sports (Nintendo), Home Sports (Meta) and others.

The recruited participants voluntarily completed a questionnaire to assess their game involvement, psychological well -being, loneliness and other factors.

“The importance of these findings is to show that well-being is a complex and multidimensional construct that can be understood more complete when the sources of both individuals, for example, games and their social experiences,, for example, loneliness are considered,” said Kim and Park.

Research results

Researchers discovered that those who were more concerned with gaming showed higher levels of psychological well -being. This finding offers valuable insights into the current debate about the pros and cons of gaming involvement, adding new perspectives of AR/VR gaming.

They also discovered that AR/VR sports games can create a strong sense of being with others by using Avatars, real-time communication and non-verbal signals. It is important that these social connections not only create a shared presence, but also play a key role in improving the psychological well -being of players.

“When people feel present with others through Avatars or virtual interaction, the experience becomes more than just a game,” said Kim. “That is the power of social presence.”

The findings also extend traditional ideas about online interaction, which shows that AR/VR-gaming goes beyond text to make richer, more human ways of connection.

Users who gamed more often and who experienced loneliness in their daily lives were more likely to experience a positive psychological advantage. The authors speculated that AR/VR sports games can be offered in therapeutic interventions for those who experience loneliness or mental health challenges.

Look forward

Nevertheless, the researchers say that AR/VR sports games are not a catch-all solution for solving loneliness. Some users, they found, can still feel uncomfortable about communicating and communicating in virtual institutions, making it more difficult for them to develop a sense of connectedness through gaming.

It is one of the reasons why the researchers encourage practitioners and policy makers to also consider regulating how AR/VR sports games are used to support mental health and involvement.

“The research showed that not all individuals benefit from Social AR/VR Sport Gaming,” said the study, which was co-author of Jun-Phil Uhm at Inha University and Sungsook Ahn at Cheongju University. “This emphasizes the importance of training users, practitioners and policy makers about how they can use the potential while they are aware of his possible disadvantages.”

