Construction coach Andres Pedrosos Perfect Tennis Player – The Cavalier Daily

Men -tennis coach Androso has almost a decade one of the best programs in College Tennis and has coached his honest share of incredible talents. He is currently the only coach in sport who can brag about having two players arranged Nationally in the top 10, and he spent the summer watching boys he coached, appear in Grand Slam Main Draws and won professional tournaments in the Atlantic Ocean.

With all that talent that has been wearing the V-SABRE over the years, many or perhaps only one of us still have a burning question. With a double match at 3-3 that introduces a decisive set, who wants Pedroso exactly at the baseline?

As Pedroso, only for a day, the role of College Tenniss Dr. Frankenstein would play, what exactly would he build? With characteristics of the 11 players in his selection, what would his perfect player look like? Pedroso sat down with the Cavalier every day to answer this question.

Serve Dylan Dietrich

As the only guaranteed shot in tennis, the serve is fundamental for so many player games. Junior Dylan Dietrich is not surprisingly Pedrosos-Pick for service, where it is a center of the 6-foot-5 junior game.

He can take the racket out of your hand with the serve, Pedroso said.

Dietrich is currently the ninth arranged singles player in the country, after he had spent most of last season Court 2 singles for the Cavaliers, with 18-5 in the Dual-Veer season. Giant Serves is a staple of Dietrichs -exciting game, and although inconsistency sometimes gets the best of him, the junior can apparently beat everyone on his best day.

Return Rafael Jdar

You have to go with Rafael Jdar, Pedroso said. He may have the best return in college tennis.

Having a first -year season half as good as the one who now had Sophomore Rafael Jdar would be an achievement in itself. The second-year student from Madrid is clinical from the basic line and went an incredible 19-3 in Singles in his first semester as Cavalier.

Currently the second ranked singles player in the nation and a recent winner During the Challenger tour, JDAR chose to return a second season to Virginia, where he is ready to be one of the best players in college tennis again and an unstoppable force from the basic line.

Movement Jangjun Kim

Sophomore Jangjun Kim arrived on the site in January, began to win and never looked back. The Korean second-year student makes a fixed contribution to Virginia and usually plays on courts 5 and 6, but achieved victories there, 16-7.

Movement in tennis is much more than just speed, gear and footwork, and not many players embody that like Kim. Kim arranges points effectively, with calculated and efficient movement with a strong constructing game, so that he can thrive against more error -sensitive opponents. He spent his summer play Professional tournaments in Asia and following summer courses, and can prepare for a Breakout second -year campaign.

Forehand mns Dahlberg

That is between Kim and mys, Pedroso said. I think MNS will be offended if I don't choose it, so I'm going on seniority with my seniority.

Senior MNS Dahlberg definitely deserves the kink. He introduces his fourth year on the Roster and saves the ball better than almost everyone in the team. The Dahlberg that appears late in the season is probably one of the scariest sights that a Court 5 or 6 singles player can see over the field, and helped his strong basic shots, especially that Forehand Dahlberg has helped to win tight games.

Dahlberg went 15-12 in Duals last season and is also half the number 18 Doubles pairs in the country next to Dietrich. The senior ended in an incredible form last season, rang 9-1 from March 28 and scored the decisive point in clutch fashion for Virginias ACC semi-final victory over Topwake Forest.

Backhand Keegan Rice

I have to go there with Mr. Keegan Rice go, said Pedroso. He has one of the most pure backhands I have ever coached.

In the spring he usually played on Court 3 and put second -year Keegan Rice solid versions together against tough opposition day in day out. The second-year student from Regina, Canada, has a fresh backhand that generates incredible power from behind the basic line, causing him to be led to a record of 11-11 in the Spring Singles and a 11-10 record in Dubbels with partner graduated student James Hopper.

Just game ty switzer

Ty Switzer Volleys extremely good, Pedroso said. He came a long way last year.

Senior Ty Switzer only played double double for Virginia in the spring, but did this with seven different partners, which presented what Pedroso saw in the growth of the seniors. Standing on 6-foot-2, he is decisive on the net, making him a versatile double player who can find success with many partners, including three first-year students last season.

Tennis IQ Roy Horovitz

Sophomore Roy Horovitz, who spent most of his first year with the tackling of an ACL injury, said that his time -out turned him into a more mature, balanced tennis player.

Just from the mental side of things I felt much more mature on the field, said Horovitz.

In which judicial time he was in the spring, Horovitz found most of his success in Doubles, unbeaten with JDAR via the ACC and NCAA tournaments. Finding success in long, long -term points, the second -year student still regards his game as a bit of a work in execution, but there is proud of his ability to live opponents, hard to make with long -term rallies and difficult to reach balls.

Attitude Stiles Brockett

If the attitude is analogous to that calmness and link that is needed for tight competitions, then second -year students Brockett has it in large numbers. The second-year student, from Fairfax, from 5-4 in the spring, went singles, with his most remarkable version a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Court 6 against a top-ranged Texas 2 February.

That day, Virginia was 3-1 at one point and he had worked his way back to 3-3, which means that the entire game came down on Brockett, who played a third set against an extremely strong, more experienced player. With intentional play and unparalleled calmness, Brockett won the third set decisively, from which exactly showed which attitude is needed for coupling gains at the highest level.

Leadership Stefan Regalia

Junior Stefan Regalia saw the court only double play once with Switzer in the spring in an away game against Boston College, but in his two years as a Cavalier he was a relevant name in the rotation of Virginia.

With a record now at 12-10 in Singles for his two years, the Junior from Arlington, Va., Is a vocal secondary activity and an important part of the depth that can be the difference for one side of Virginia who lost two players during the low season while she didn't bring in.

Sense of humor douglas yafa

You could expect that the perfect lecture tennis player would probably finish their matches fairly quickly. But with the nature of the game that means that their work is not over yet. That is where the glue skills of the glue come into play, and nobody embodies that better on the schedule of Virginia than Senior Douglas Yaffa.

If he does not play, Yaffa can be found in home games that are camped for 5 or 6 next to the court, with his teammates with nicknames, taglines and various sound effects. Dahlberg, a regular receiver of this support that was a first -year student at Yaffa in 2022, said that the support he gets from his teammate's sidelines is invaluable to maintain a positive mindset.

Preparation RJ Mill

If RJ was healthy, I can promise you, he would probably be the best in the pre-match and the preparation. Said Pedroso. He is extremely prepared when he gets the chance to play tennis.

Senior RJ FRESEN has never had the stereotypical athletic experience. Plagued With back injuries from a young age, Fresen played a bit in his first year, but has not played a lecture match matches since then. Pedroso Lyrical about the Nu-Seniors Work Ethics, who saw him return to the schedule in the 2023-2024 season after an absence of two years.