



Sun Yingsha Powers in the semi -final The quarterfinals of WTT champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (Ged), and Co-organized, Tennis Association today Games. Chuqin and Denmark, otherwise Lind van Denmark, otherwise Lind van Denmark. Jang Woojin van Korea Republic and Hugo Calderano van Brazil moved to the semi-final of the men's herbs, while the semi-finals of the ladies will have an All-China line-up from Sun Yingsha, Chen Xingtong, Kuai Man and Wang a lot. Tomorrow (September 14) the semi -final will start at 12:00, followed by the ultimate final at 6:00 PM. In the men's Singles, Wang Chuqin faced Lin Yun-Ju of the Chinese Taipei in a battle between two left-handed people. The score remained in the neighborhood, but Wang Chuqin showed a better control in the decisive moments and overcame 4-0 (11-6, 11-9, 14-12, 12-10) to reach the semi-finals. Lin Shidong met otherwise Lind van Denmark in a seven-game thriller. Despite the fact that both players match evenly, Lin Shidong 3-4 (11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 10-12, 10-12, 11-2, 7-11) fell to the Danish dark horse and a place in the semi-final was denied. Moreover, Hugo Calderano from Brazil faced Patrick Franziska of Germany in a fight of six games. Hugo Calderano The prevail had 4-2 (13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 4-11, 11-8) to continue to the semi-final. Jang Woojin van Korea Republic defeated Benedikt Duda van Germany 4-2 (11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11, 11-6) to continue. In the ladies singles, Sun Yingsha of China faced Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico. After dropping the opening match, Sun Yingsha shifted into top equipment and won four games in a row (10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7) to eliminate Adriana Diaz. Sun Yingsha will meet Kuai Man of China in the semi -final. Chen Xingtong from China stood in a long game opposite Ying Han of Germany. Chen Xingtong produced more stable game at the most important moments to achieve a 4-1 victory (11-6, 13-15, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8) and progress. Wang Manyu from China faced Zhu Yuling from Macao, China. Despite Zhu-Yulings certain resistance, she was unable to resist Wang Manyus, and she fell 0-4 (7-11, 10-12, 10-12, 3-11). Kuai -Man from China faced Satsuki Odo of Japan. After taking the opening match 11-7, Kuai Man dropped the second 9-11, but recovered to regain her rhythm and to close a 4-1 victory (11-7, 9-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9). The results of September 13 are as follows: Event Players Result Men's Singles – Quarterfinals Lin Yun-ju (Chinese Taipei) vs. Wang Chuqin (China) 0-4 Lin Shidong (China) Vsanders Lind (Denmark) 3-4 Benedikt Duda (Germany) vs. Jang Woojin (Korean Republic) 2-4 Hugo Calderano (Brazil) vs Patrick Franziska (Germany) 4-2 Ladies Singles – Quarterfinals Ying Han (Germany) Vschen Xingtong (China) 1-4 Kuai Man (China) vs satsuki Odo (Japan) 4-1 Zhu Yuling (Macao, China) vs. Wang Manyu (China) 0-4 Sun Yingsha (China) vs Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) 4-1 Tomorrow (September 14) the semi -final of the men and ladies singles will take place on the afternoon. In the Heren Singles, Wang will meet Chuqin by China Jang Woojin van Korea Republic, while otherwise Lind van Denmark will be confronted with Hugo Calderano from Brazil. In the ladies singles, Chen Xingtong from China Wang Manyu plays, and Sun Yingsha will be confronted with Kuai Man. In the evening the men's and ladies singles finals are organized to determine the champions. The semi -final: Event Time Matchup Singles for Women – The Semi -Final 12:00 Chen Xingtong (China) vs Wang Manyu (China) Singles for Women – The Semi -Final 12:45 Sun Yingsha (China) vs Kuai Man (China) Men's Singles – The semi -final 13:30 Jang Woojin (Korea Republic) vs Wang Chuqin (China) Men's Singles – The semi -final 14:15 Other Lind (Denmark) vs Hugo Calderano (Brazil) Members of the public and visitors who want to participate can continue to buy tickets through the Maoyan Mobile App and the MINI program. Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Access is required for all spectators of three and older, while children under three years of age who do not occupy a chair can enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult may only bring one child with free access and the child must be accompanied at all times. The organizers remind the public to only buy tickets through authorized channels and strongly advise you to sell tickets at bloated prices. Tickets before September 14 leave the access from 90 minutes before the competition starts. For those who have purchased tickets in advance via the Macauticket.com website or mobile application, tickets can be collected on the on-site ticket office from two hours before the first game of the day. To collect tickets, buyers must present their booking confirmation, the registered telephone number and valid identification. If a representative collects tickets on behalf of the buyer, he must present the booking confirmation, the registered telephone number, a copy of the identification document for ticket holders, an authorization letter and their own valid identification. Shuttle bus services will be arranged tomorrow (September 14). After the conclusion of the first session (S11), shuttle buses will transport spectators from the Macao East Asian Games Dome to Galaxy Macau. After the second session (S12), shuttle buses will work from the Macao East Asian Games Dome to the Grenspoort and Hengqin port. Seats are available based on who comes first, first grinds. For more information, go to the event website atwttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis -website atworldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook -page, (Macao Sports) WeChat Public Account and (Macao Sar Sports Bureau) -Abonement.

