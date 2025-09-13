Sports
Junior no. 1 Ivan Ivanov, the 16-year-old Nadal Academy-standing, 'Fired up for tennis' | ATP Tour
ATP Tour
Junior no. 1 Ivanov, the 16-year-old Nadal Academy-striking, 'fired up for tennis'
Bulgarian won Wimbledon and US Open Boys' Singles titles this year
September 12, 2025
Sarah Stier/Getty images
Ivan Ivanov celebrates the victory of his US Open Boys' singles.
By ATP staff
For the first time in August 2008, Rafael Nadal reached the highlight of the PIF ATP ranking list, shortly after beating Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final that is generally considered one of the best matches in tennis history.
Ivan Ivanov was only born in October that year. But Snel-Voorand 16 years and the Bulgarian trains on the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar and is the number 1 player in the ITF Junior Rankings, fresh of victories in Wimbledon and the US Open.
There was a lot of pressure on the teenager to perform in New York as the Junior World No. 1 and ruled Wimbledon champion, but he showed few nerves when recording a new SLAM title at Flushing Meadows.
'[It was] Very heavy, that's for sure. [There were] Expectations about that and all eyes on you, “Ivanov Atptour.com told.” It is something that you have to take very specifically. But I have managed it very well as we can see, and I am very happy with that result. “
Ivanov does not come from a family of tennis players. But his father gave him his first racket and he did not look back.
“I just started playing. I met my first coach and so on [there was] Just a connection and the people who were close to me, they let me fire for tennis, “said Ivanov.
“I really loved the racquet sports in the beginning. I enjoyed watching my mother a part of the old-school tennis, such as Roger and Stan. I mean, they are not so old school, but I just enjoyed watching them and I just wanted to try it.
Stan Wawrinka, now 40, is the older one of the Bulgarian and still competing for 24 years. The Bulgarian also looked up at the will of Countryman Grigor Dimitrov and 24-way large champion Novak Djokovic, who claimed his first SLAM title that Ivanov was born. Four years ago the Bulgarian moved to Spain to train at the Academy of Nadal of the same name.
“Of course it was very difficult because I was away from my parents and away from my mother,” said Ivanov. “But the thing [is] that I managed to get through it and they can come as much as possible, [so] This gave me a little more confidence in my decision and gave me a little more a certain reason why I should do that. “
The 16-year-old explained that he especially enjoyed working with the staff of the Academy. Nadal also follows the growth of Ivanov and congratulates him after his open victory of the US.
“They are all super nice for me, and nice for everyone,” said Ivanov, whose most important coach Jeremy Paisan is. “I think that's great about them. I like being in the academy, and I am so grateful to be there.”
Congratulations Ivan winningWimbledon? Ref_SRC = TWSRC%5ETFW “> @wimbledon & @Usopen Junior!
Congratulations also on all @rnadalacademy team! https://t.co/GQZKGK3LW2
– Rafa Nadal (@Rafaelnadal) September 6, 2025
Ivanov became the third boy this century to lift the Wimbledon and the US Open Trophies in the same year and join Dimitrov and Filip Peliwo. The Bulgarian believes that he met Dimitrov for the first time at a young age in Sofia.
“He gave me some good compliments about my game. He gave me some advice,” said Ivanov. “I was very motivated to continue.”
That has worked for a player who also enjoys golf, reading books based on Jules Verne and watching movies: “I like to be more calm,” he said.
But on the field, Ivanov is a fiery competitor who has climbed so high as no. 795 in the PIF ATP ranking. This week he represents Bulgaria in Davis Cup for the first time.
