Field hockey falls in first CNE -Matchup





Next game: On Endicott College 9/20/2025 | 13:00 September 20 (Sat) / 13:00 hrs bee Endicott College West Hartford, Conn. –The Hartford Hawks hosted the Western New England Golden Bears in the first conference of the New England team (CNE) of the season. West-New England dominated each facet of this match-up and stamped the Hawks with the score of 5-0. Fast summary: The Golden Bears took the check early in the first period of control over the majority of the period deep in Hawks Territory. WNE would continue to shoot at the Hawks Cage and score one goal and get one back because it was fired just outside the score circle. After picking up the penalty corner, the Golden Bears limit in a score position; Midfield Analise Trani hit the only goal of the first home with an assist from defender Hailey Kaczka on the corner.

Secondly, the score was 1-0, where the Golden Bears threatened to expand. The Hawks keeper first -year student Carolyn Somers (Worcester, Mass.) Had other plans, which made several diving savings to keep it at a distance. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Somers could not hang the entire period long, because the Golden Bears defender Paige Remington hit a goal to push the score to 2-0.

(Worcester, Mass.) Had other plans, which made several diving savings to keep it at a distance. Unfortunately for the Hawks, Somers could not hang the entire period long, because the Golden Bears defender Paige Remington hit a goal to push the score to 2-0. It would have been more of the same for the second half action in this, while the Hawks continued to play of their heels. Somers continued her fantastic day in the cage and saved 10 shots in just the first three periods. However, WNE would sneak another in Somers, while attacker Mikayla Mrzywka yielded their third goal of the match with the assist of defender Jenna Nigro.

The Golden Bears would continue to add, while attacker Tania Evans scored on Mrzywka's assist to make the score 4-0. Mrzywka would pick up another assist while Kayla Surprenant scored on her pass in the middle to achieve the score to 5-0. That is where it would stand for the rest of the match-up because the Hawks could not hit it. In the numbers: Somers ended with 12 Saves on the 17 shots with which she was confronted. That brings her total to 26 saves of the year and moves her savings percentage to .743.

It was all throughout the day, while each team statanding for the visitors, in particular shots on Cage where the Golden Bears dominated 17-0. Following: The Hawks went on the road for the first time next Saturday 20 September to take on CNE and opponent Endicott College. The promotion in Beverly, Mass is set to start at 1:00 PM. For the latest information about Hartford Athletics Follow The Hawks On Facebook” Instagram” XAnd YouTube.

