



A groundbreaking book celebrates 77 years of pioneering female athletes who have formed the Indian table tennis history After decades of remarkable achievements that are often overshadowed by their male counterparts, there is a rich legacy of female athletes who have formed the history of Indian table tennis. Blow her story: Celebrating the inheritance of women in Indian Table Tennis (19402024) comes to the fore as a pioneering tribute to the forgotten champions that broke barriers, shattered stereotypes and released the road for future generations. An inheritance that is worth keeping Between 1947 and 2024, Indian Table Tennis for Women remained proof of courage, determination and unprecedented success. Yet many of these Go-Ahead athletesational champions, Arjuna Awardees and International Medallistshave left their stories rarely or completely unspoken in Indian sports culture. This book wants to correct that historical neglect. The story follows legendary figures who have defined the different eras of Indian table tennis. In the early years, pioneers such as Indu Puri and Kaity Chargeman paved the way, while in the following decades of competitors such as Monalisa Mehta, Kanchan Basak and A. Radhika Supreme ruled. Roopa Banerjee, Poulomi Ghatak, Mantu Ghosh, Suthirtha Mukherjee and player Manika Batra, Roopa Banerjee, Poulomi Ghatak, Mantu Ghosh, Mantu Ghos. More than a sports sconry Blisters her story is not the stuff of medals and match points; It is a chronicle of unprecedented history displayers who have practiced on curved wooden tables, who are traveled in unconditional train compartments or second -hand rackets. It is reflected with the voices of women who dared to dream at a time when the thought of sport for a girl was considered laughable. The makers and the brainchild of this project, Moonmoon Mukherjee and Shilpa Joshi, both former players in India, came up with the idea, while the book itself was written by Shaimak Chakraborty and supported by Revsports. As the makers say: “Smash her story is not just a book; it is a celebration of generations of women who have formed Indian table tennis with their grit, passion and resilience. By maintaining these stories, we hope to maintain an inheritance, inspire the present and igniting the future of women in sport.”

– Moonmoon & Shilpa International recognition and support The initiative has received broad international support. Petra Srling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and a member of the International Olympic Committee, acknowledges the role in promoting gender equality and the preservation of athletic heritage, president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITF) and has endorsed the traud. The Indian industry and sporty loyal stablewarts have also borrowed their voices. Niraj Bajaj, Kamlesh Mehta (TTFI secretary), and Sharath Kamal Achanta have praised the aim as a long-awaited recognition of ladies to the sport. Pooja Bedi, renowned wellness coach and entrepreneur, attended the launch and praised the book as a milestone in preserving sports history. Save armies, inspiring future From YMCA Halls in post-independence India to the world phase of the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games, the journey of Indian women in table tennis there is one of courage and perseverance. By archiving these stories, the book ensures that future generations of athletes not only inherit a sport, but also an inheritance of empowerment. Blow her story Is ultimately more than a book; It is a Clarion call to celebrate women in sport, to remember forgotten pioneers and to keep breaking barriers, one meeting at the same time.

