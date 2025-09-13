Sports
College Football Picks: predictions against the spread, opportunities, gambling lines for top 25 games in week 3
The first divorce on Saturday of the University Football season is on us, because a gap between contenders and pretenders will start to arise. High-profile in-league and non-conference games Stip the day, which will culminate with a blockbuster evening slate for the sec.
In the early window, No. 12 Clemson travels to Georgia Tech For a large ACC struggle. At the same time, no. 19 will organize Alabama Wisconsin while the Crimson Tide enters a must-win place against a Big Tenlangenter. The afternoon leek is emphasized by a confrontation between no. 6 Georgia and no. 15 Tennessee and an in-state battle between no. 5 Miami and no. 18 South Florida.
Under the evening Headliners is a confrontation between No. 3 LSU and Florida in a matchup that often produces drama. But the headliner of the Evening Slate is perhaps no. 8 Notre Dame's Showdown with no. 16 Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish were eliminated in week 2 after a loss of week 1 in Miami and a 0-2 start from their University Football-Playoff search can be poorly entered into.
On the other hand, if the aggies can march to South Bend and get away with a selection framework victory, it would send the A&M -Hype machine in overdrive. Towards the end of the night we will have a clearer picture of what the national hierarchy looks like.
Always east
Afternoon | ESPNfubo(Try for free)This Pick depends on King who adapts to Georgia TechWhich seems to be the case from now on. Philo is a capable backup, but Georgia Tech needs King's Edge if it wants to get up. So far, regardless of those who play Quarterback, the yellow coats have seen on the better team. They defeated Colorado on the road and treated things against a clearly surpassed Gardner-Webb team. Clemson lost at home at LSU and then struggled at home against what a clearly retained Troy team should have been. Georgia Tech may not have enough gas to completely subtract the upset, but it will keep it within a field goal.Pick: Georgia Tech +3.5 (-110) – Will Backus
Noon | ABCFubo(Try for free) Wisconsin’s offense has not looked great in either of its first two games but managed to hit a few big plays in the passing game last week against Middle Tennessee. For some reason I don’t think the Middle Tennessee team that lost to Austin Peay is in the same weight class as Alabama, so it’s hard for me to imagine the Badgers having a lot of fun on offense here unless Alabama turns the ball over frequently. Pick: Alabama -20.5 — Tom Fornelli
USC at Purdue
3:30 p.m. |CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App,Paramount+ PremiumPurdue pulling off the outright upset would be one of the biggest surprises of Week 3, but the rebuilt Boilermakers could have enough to keep this Big Ten opener to a respectable margin. Their path is clear: shorten the game and limit USC’s possessions. Purdue ranks 23rd nationally in called run play percentage (57.0%), while USC’s defense has struggled against the run, sitting tied for 80th in success rate (60.8%). If Purdue controls the tempo on the ground, it can hang around longer than expected.Pick: Purdue +20.5 — Cody Nagel
3:30 p.m. |ABCFubo(Try forfree)Georgia has been inconsistent on offense, but the Bulldogs are demolishing their opponents on defense. Kirby Smart has historically done a solid job locking down Josh Heupel’s offense. Vols quarterback Joey Aguilar will have some moments, but will falter during his first appearance on the big stage. Georgia will pull away at the end, but the under also could be a smart play.Pick: Georgia -3.5 — Shehan Jeyarajah
4:30 p.m. | CWFubo(Try forfree)USF has done great work to set itself up for a College Football Playoff run should the Bulls be able to win the American, but that giant-killer mentality will be put to the test against a Miami team that is an upgrade on both lines of scrimmage. As long as Miami can do a better job of applying pass rush to Byrum Brown and limit the explosive plays that powered each of the last two USF wins, the Hurricanes should be able to defend home turf and win handily.Pick: Miami -17.5 — Chip Patterson
7:30 p.m. |ABCFubo(Try forfree)Florida is limping in after a loss to South Florida, but the defeat was about poor game management, lapses in discipline and substandard execution. The Gators have plenty of talent, and it’s way too soon to put them on quit watch. LSU’s offense is still finding its way and has yet to illustrate the explosive gear that will likely be required to pull away in SEC games. LSU should win, but Florida’s defense can keep it close.Pick: Florida +7.5 — David Cobb
7:30 p.m. |NBCFubo(Try forfree)It’s been 11 years since Texas A&M defeated a ranked team on the road. Avenging a 10-point loss at home to Notre Dame last season with a win Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium sure would be a nice break from the trend. Marcel Reed provides the Aggies’ offense a different dynamic that the Irish did not have to contend against last season, and for as much as Marcel Reed wants to be known for his passing, the key for him is sparking the rushing attack, which means he needs to tuck the ball and run for hard yards. Notre Dame has the better rushing attack with Jeremiyah Love and has a quarterback, CJ Carr, who proved himself a capable runner when needed. The feeling here is that the Irish run the ball more than the 28 times for 93 yards they had against Miami. Pick: Notre Dame Money line -258 — Brandon Marcello
