Can Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Sydney Sweeney really win Oscars?
Toronto never in a Gazillion years, I thought I would write an analysis of the OscaRarkansen of Rock and Sydney Sweeneys.
But hey, a car without a driver costs more than a manned Uber in San Francisco. Everything can happen.
The most important part of the Fall Film Festival season ended today with the Toronto International Film Festival. And now the majority of the doctor Academy Award opportunities have premiered.
Remember that last year the final winners of Best Picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress are all a whole six months before the You Like Me! S were seen.
That brings me to Dwayne Johnson and Sweeney. Can these anti-prestige outsiders rock the boat?
Maybe. The unlikely contenders have certainly chosen the right type of rollers to do this sandy fighters. Johnson plays MMA hunter Mark Kerr in the Smashing Machine and Sweeney is boxer Christy Martin in Christy.
Fisticuffs worked out fairly well for Robert de Niro (Raging Bull), Hillary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Christian Bale (“The Fighter”) all goldenters. Rocky “and” The Wrestler “also scored acting for his respective stars, Sylvester Stallone and Mickey Rourke.
Despite their strengths, this newest duo is not Shoo-ins.
Sweeneys film was actually better received by the Canadian audience (and by Moi) than Smashing, who was standing a meaningless 15 minutes in Venice plus an eyebrant director for Benny Safdie.
In 'Christy', the 28-year-old euphoria is transforming in a fleshy role that includes tumultuous years of an abused ladies' life.
On the other side of the ring, Johnson show his star Wattage in a cold, relatively non-equal film where a lot of yawning. Another critic at the Canadian premiere said to me: I was bored and just waiting for something that would happen. Not the ideal pick -up meals from a sports film.
Johnson does his best work ever, but I didn't like the vehicle that he put it in.
The rock still has the better shot.
The Academy will wind over Sbeeneys overly American Eagle Denim Deim Debacle (“Good Genes”) after the Karla Sofia Gascon Emilia Perez Social-Media Meltdown last year.
And on the 53-year-old Johnson's personal storyline WWE-hunter at Schwarzenegger-like noveltywoman of Schwarzenegger for serious, risk leadership actor. He has a powerful mix of appliance and super fame.
The Oscars are often a blessing to Sweeney, meanwhile. Jennifer Lawrence, Brie Larson, Emma Stone and recently Mikey Madison have all won in recent years.
Both can be nominated, I think. But neither will win.
The best show of the big parties was Hamnet, a heartbreaking drama that William Shakespeare and his wife are losing their 11-year-old son. It immediately established Ster Jessie Buckley as the best actress Frontrunner. She is just incredible.
Not yet giving up, there are other women with their sights on the Dolby Theater stage.
Keep hearing about Emma Stone, who is director Yorgos Lanthimos called Bugonia in a strange film of poor things. And Rose Byrne is in a word of the day! Rare film called when I had legs, kick you kicking.
However, Buckleys's biggest threat is probably Cynthia Erivo, whose role as Elphaba in Wicked: will be more difficult and dramatic than in the first, who scored her a NOM last year.
The best actor race is more of a nail biter.
At TIFF I loved Brendan Fraser in the moving rental family, about an American in Japan who pretends to be a little girl's father for money. He is sweet, complex and easily empathetic. What could do him is that it is not a show boating like the whale.
Stellan Skarsgrd could break for playing an IS-Been director in the Norwegian film sentimental value. Overestimated and extremely European, he will completely annoy me to march completely.
Buzz is loud on Leonardo DiCaprio, there will be blood director Paul Thomas Andersons one fight after the other. Reviews fall for that heavy-hitter on Wednesday.
But the big stranger is of the star of a completely unknown. The movie Marty Supreme, who plays Timothee Chalamet like a table tennis bait. People say that the first first release has an attractive touch of catch me if you can.
And one person who has seen and worshiped Marty Supreme, told me, the Timmys year.
He has been nominated twice, but has never won before.
Timmy is perhaps a third of the rocks of the rocks, but at the Oscars he is always a considerable opponent.
