Sri Lanka Power past Bangladesh on the Asia Cup 2025 | Cricket -Nieuws





Sri Lanka opens their 2025 Asia Cup account with an extensive six Wicket T20 victory against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

Pathum Nissanka became the fastest Sri Lankan Slagman to reach 2,000 T20 runs when the opener sprinted his team to a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a crucial Asia Cup match on Saturday. Nissanka perfectly manipulated the line and lengths of the Bengalse Bowlers to score 50 of 34 balls, and Sri Lanka was reached 140-4 in a strong start of his campaign. Recommended stories List of 4 itemsEnd of the list Bangladesh, which Hong Kong handed a seven-wicket in his first group B match, recovered from a horror start to 139-5 after it lost both open bowler Nuwan Thushara and Dushantha Chameras consecutive Wicket Maidens with the new ball. Nissanka flooded fluently and scored six four and a six when he reached the 2,000-run monument in his 68th T20 Inings when he completed his half century. Kusal Perera had the previous Sri Lanka record and achieved the performance in 76 innings. Nissanka fell shortly after his entertaining 95-run stand with Kamil Mishara (46 not out), the game had almost sealed when Shoriful Islam held on to a spectacular two-handed catch on deep back square leg. Bangladesh had to pay a tough price for dropping Mishra at 1 when Mahedi Hassan could not hold a two -handed catch close to the 30 meter circle halfway through halfway. Although Perera and Dasun Shanaka also quickly died while they went for large shots, Misharas made an unbeaten knock of 32 balls that Sri Lanka finished the match with more than five overs. Earlier, Shamim Hossain (42) and Jaker Ali (41) Bangladesh helped after a disastrous start in the second half of their innings, after they helped in an 86-run uninterrupted stand-off 61 balls in the second half of their innings to recover from a rampal start in the second half of their innings. Wanindu Hasaranga made an impactful return to International Cricket with figures of 2-25 after missing the last series against Zimbabwe because of a hamstring injury. The leg spinner should have had Jaker's wicket in his moving second, just to see his sharp Googly grazing the off -stump after he had gone through the defense of the batter, but both bail were on the stumps. Hasarangas Sharp Spinning deliveries and the twin attacks of Thushara and Chameera saw Bangladesh fall in the 10th to 53-5 when Captain Litton Das (28) was before the Wicket, trying a reverse sweep against Hasaranga. Chameera bowed a number of impressive Yorkers in the death overs and ended with identical figures from 4-1-17-1 with Thushara. Shamim hit the only six in Bangladeshs Anders Defensive Innings when he hit the only off-color Sri Lanka Bowler Matheesha Pathirara (0-42) about MidWicket.

