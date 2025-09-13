Which university football matches are today? Week 3 -scheme is packaged

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Week 3 Picks and predictions Blake Toppmeyer from USA Today and the Adam Sparks from Knoxville News Sentinel share their choices for this week's matchup Bulldogs-Vers.

Week 3 of College Football marks a transition, because some important conferences start with competition game.

Various important matchups are ranked teams, including no. 3 Georgia on No. 15 Tennessee.

Teams such as Florida and Clemson want to withdraw from struggles in the early season.

Week 3 in University Football can be considered transitions. Some important conferences start playing games that count in their respective classification, but there are still a few remarkable non-league matches on the docket. There are also a few teams in Tune-up mode.

But while he admits that those observed mismatches produce crazy results in rare cases, our goal here is to try to identify the games that are most worth to help you plan your day.

With all that out of the way, let's dive in the Saturday schedule, starting with which figures are a busy day in the SEC.

No. 3 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee

Hour/TV: Saturday, 3.30 pm et, ABC.

Why look: Now things are really for the bulldogs while they open sec competition on the road after a few warm-up games. The volunteers have at least a Power Four victory on their ledger, but are also confronted with a large increase in the degree of difficulty. QB Gunner Stockton and the Georgia attack had not had to use much of the Playbook so far, although RB Nate Frazier and WR Zachariah branch have flashed their potential. LB Arion Carter and the defense of Tennessee must limit the piece to a minimum. Volunteers QB Joey Aguilar quickly became a favorite with fans in Knoxville and makes good use of RB star Thomas and WRRIS Brazzell II. He has to be careful for Bulldogs LB Raylen Wilson, the center of Ugas, usually active defense.

Why it could disappoint: We really don't know much about these teams at this early moment, so it is possible that people have a significant talent benefit. However, that seems unlikely. This should be a fifteen minute, so let's enjoy the ride.

No. 17 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame

Hour/TV: Saturday, 19:30 et, NBC.

Why look: The aggies dropped their season opener to the Fighting against Irish And now look at the favor in South Bend, Indiana. But there can be even more at stake for Notre Dame, who already has an L on his record and now needs every quality victory that can collect it to collect a play-off-worthy CV without the benefit of a conference championship. Fighting from Irish QB CJ Carr had a credible day in hostile environment in his start debut, although many observers wondered why striking RB Jeremiyah Love was no longer used against Miami. They can both expect to see many aggies lb scooby Williams. Veteran A&M QB Marcel Reed starts quickly and WR/PR KC Concepcion is extremely dangerous in open space. DB Jalen Stroman is a reliable last line of defense for Notre Dame.

Why it could disappoint: This was not exactly a track meeting when these teams met last year, so you probably don't see any explosive plays this time. But it is certain that the maximum intensity has, and the game-changing event could occur at any time.

No. 23 South Florida at No. 6 Miami (Fla.)

Hour/TV: Saturday, 4.30 pm et, the CW.

Why look: Things could not have been much better to start the season for the BullThey try to bring down a third consecutive ranked opponent. However, they will not know the hurricanes, and Miami has also recorded one of the most striking results of the early season with the aforementioned Takedown of Notre Dame. Usfs Swarming Defense, with LBS Jhalyn Shuler and Mac Harris, now focuses his attention on Miami Qb Carson Beck, who benefits from rare goals such as WRS Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels. Bulls offensive catalyst qb Byrum Brown does not have that many weapons, but Wr Keshaun Singleton can have opponents pay for errors of coverage. Miami de Rueben Bain must be justified at all times by Brown's protectors.

Why it could disappoint: The defense of Zuid -Florida has effectively neutralized the first two quarterbacks with which he was confronted, but Beck may be more difficult to comprehend. If the hurricanes can build a lead early, a comeback with multiple score can be difficult for the bulls.

Florida at no. 4 LSU

Hour/TV: Saturday, 19:30 et, ABC.

Why look: After surviving a hard -fought opener at Clemson, LSU can be forgiven that he occasionally went through the movements against Louisiana Tech. But the Tigers must quickly focus on the Gators, which are in full despair mode after that loss to South Florida. Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier has a respectable completion rate of 68.4% through his two games, but that number can be even better because he and his recipients run periodically synchronously. Florida QB DJ Lagway has also moved the ball, but inefficiency in the red zone and an expensive special teams crime were the Gators that cancel against South Florida. Tigers lb Whit Weeks and Florida LB Myles Graham Figure to mention their names often.

Why it could disappoint: Although there is no transitive ownership in football, it is fair to wonder how strong LSU Week 1 -victory really has Clemsons subsequent problems (more about that below). But it is equally honest to question the Gators in the extremely busy SEC. It would not be surprising to see sloppy versions on both sides early.

Vanderbilt at no. 10 South Carolina

Hour/TV: Saturday 197: 45 et, Secn.

Why look: In a week 3 rarity, the GameCocks and Commodores Stop Sec Play after having confronted a common opponent. Both achieved non-left wins at the expense of Virginia Tech, and both did this largely by taking the lead in the second half. Vanderbilts performance was demonstrably more impressive, because they scored the last 34 points of the game against the Hokies. WR Tre Richardson has been performed to offer a complementary external target to the Eli Stowers on the inside for Vandy Qb Diego Pavia. GameCocks QB Lanorris Sellers has not been so accurate so far, but Vicari Swain has given a score boost with three TDs on puntress.

Why it could disappoint: It shouldn't. This is a game that both participants really want to win in view of the many challenges that are for us. The GameCocks may still have the lead on the line of scrimmage, but Vandy cannot be rejected as the SECS pear -year door mat.

No. 11 Clemson at Georgia Tech

Hour/TV: Saturday, afternoon et, ESPN.

Why look: The accelerated Tigers are in a strange place when they start the competition match and follow that heavy loss for LSU with an almost disaster against Troy. Georgia Tech fans may feel better about the position of their teams with a road victory in Colorado and an adjustment in hand. The Clemson Passing game has been unexpected pedestrians, with Wr Bryant Wesco offering most of the Downfield -presence for QB Gift Klubnik to date. The yellow jacket air defense, supported by DB Omar Daniels, is healthy, despite still looking for his first interception of the season. Georgia Tech Striking Dual-DREAT QB HAYNES KING was out of the Gardner-Webb game with a lower body injury, but should be ready to go. The TJ Parker and the rest of Clemsons with stars littered front line will try to keep him.

Why it could disappoint: This is perhaps a defensive slog for the tigers, and points can be even more a premium if King is not at full speed for technology. That said, the Tigers went for 40-plus points in their last two meetings with the yellow coats, so a one-sided affair cannot be completely excluded.

Arkansas at no. 13 Mississippi

Hour/TV: Saturday 7 pm et, ESPN.

Why look: Ole Miss I got the victory it needed in Kentucky last week to start his sec -even if it was not particularly beautiful. The rebels now return home to take on the razorbacks, which took care of their pre-conference company and now hope to make more noise in the competition after a few years. Ole Miss Qb Austin Simmons has sometimes been a bit too free with the ball, but RB Kewan Lacy and Wr Harrison Wallace III are constant major threats. With veteran QB Taylen Green, Arkansas, who has already delivered a total of 11 TDs at an excessive competition.

Why it could disappoint: Again, there are many uncertainties here. The rebels attack has not yet been fired at all cylinders, but the Razorbacks defense has not really been challenged. If Ole Miss makes it a runaway, fans of Arkansas can probably brace themselves for a long year.

Wisconsin at no. 18 Alabama

Hour/TV: Saturday, afternoon et, abc.

Why look: Hanging 73 on Louisiana-Monroe was perhaps therapeutic for the Crimson Tide, but it could not delete the loss of the state of Florida. They need a strong show in this before they dive into a sec game, but the badgers hope to send a message that the Big is just as competitive. Wr Germie Bernard has emerged as Alabama QB Ty Simpsons the most reliable target. The active LB -Tandem of the badgers of Christian Alliegro and Sebastian Cheeks will lead the effort to disturb their timing. Wisconsin QB BILY Edwards Jr. Will probably not return from an ankle injury, which would leave the attack in the hands of Danny Omneil. In both cases, the badgers will rely on their ground game to control the clock. It is up to the LT Overton and the tidal front to determine the line of scrimmage.

Why it could disappoint: Seeing the mostly immobile tidal defense pushed by the seminoles was the most disturbing aspect of the opening loss for Alabama fans. The badgers may not have the speed weapons to take advantage, but if Alabama does not quickly remove the tension from this, the temperature in Tuscaloosa will be further considered.