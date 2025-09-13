New Delhi, September 13 (Ians) legendary table tennis player Sharath Kamal believes that the sports process has a steady upward curve in the country, adding that he is dreaming about a paddle from India who wins a medal at the Olympic Games in the near future.

Earlier this year, Kamal, one of the most decorated Indian table tennis players in the history of the country, announced his retirement from the game. Kamal, who was a flag carrier for the Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, also has several medals in Commonwealth Games, Asian games and Asian championships.

The younger generation is really very good and a lot of improvement of them, and we only hope that it will go into force. So, Asian Games, the last time we had a ladies' doubles that won the bronze medal there, and we were very close to beating China.

We gingen op een tegen hen, en de Olympische Spelen van Parijs waren fenomenaal voor Indiase tafeltennis, waar de vrouwen de kwartfinales speelden, de mannen speelden de laatste 16. Dus we gaan elk jaar van kracht naar kracht, en hopelijk in LA en de komende jaren zijn we meer en meer medailles in een gesprekken met ans in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een Conversations in a conversations in conversations in conversations in conversations in a conversations in a conversations. Sidelines of Playcom 2025 Summit on Saturday.

For Sharath, life after retirement has been a busy ride on setting up a powerful sports opening this year and are the vice-chairman of the IOA Athletes Commission. So it's six months since I retired from sport, but I am much more active on the admin side.

Many projects that are coming, especially my favorite, are the ones with the high-performance center with the State Sports Development Authority from Tamil Nadu. We put and start that first (week) of October.

We will have our first training and apart from that, the IOA athlete Commission is also very active and we look at an athlete forum as how it is in the IOC, International Olympic Committee or the OCA, Olympic Council of Asia.

So we try to get all the athletes together under one roof and make sure that we are able to teach and communicate with them and show the voice of the athlete to the various stakeholders in the field of sport, he worked out.

Asked if more athletes should try to explore the sports administration of things, Sharath replied in the affirmative. That is a career transition, so often we are lost and we do not know what to do after playing days. So most of them pick up coaching and they just go into coaching.

For some of us we could be good managers, we could understand the way in which organizations work, the way in which policy is made, whether some of us can also understand how things work, how the commercial side of the sport works.

I see that, there is a lot of improvement in the Indian sport where the athletes can have a career transition and ensure that they are still connected to Indian sports, often also with their own sport, and make sure that the country grows like a sporty nation, he said.

This year India has also made a formal offer to organize the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, and Sharath finds the route map for it on the right track. I think the government has placed the right structure for this, and we all work there.

So we ensure that there is a clear path for young athletes to go from the Grassroots -level to the intervening level to feeder level, then in the high -quality level, and through this process everyone plays sports.

They don't necessarily have to become champions, but the more people play the sport, you have a larger swimming pool to identify talent and then ensure that there are champions from the larger swimming pool, he concluded.

-Ians

No/BSK/