Sports
Dreams of an Olympic medal for India in table tennis, says Sharath Kamal
New Delhi, September 13 (Ians) legendary table tennis player Sharath Kamal believes that the sports process has a steady upward curve in the country, adding that he is dreaming about a paddle from India who wins a medal at the Olympic Games in the near future.
Earlier this year, Kamal, one of the most decorated Indian table tennis players in the history of the country, announced his retirement from the game. Kamal, who was a flag carrier for the Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, also has several medals in Commonwealth Games, Asian games and Asian championships.
The younger generation is really very good and a lot of improvement of them, and we only hope that it will go into force. So, Asian Games, the last time we had a ladies' doubles that won the bronze medal there, and we were very close to beating China.
We gingen op een tegen hen, en de Olympische Spelen van Parijs waren fenomenaal voor Indiase tafeltennis, waar de vrouwen de kwartfinales speelden, de mannen speelden de laatste 16. Dus we gaan elk jaar van kracht naar kracht, en hopelijk in LA en de komende jaren zijn we meer en meer medailles in een gesprekken met ans in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een gesprekken in een Conversations in a conversations in conversations in conversations in conversations in a conversations in a conversations. Sidelines of Playcom 2025 Summit on Saturday.
For Sharath, life after retirement has been a busy ride on setting up a powerful sports opening this year and are the vice-chairman of the IOA Athletes Commission. So it's six months since I retired from sport, but I am much more active on the admin side.
Many projects that are coming, especially my favorite, are the ones with the high-performance center with the State Sports Development Authority from Tamil Nadu. We put and start that first (week) of October.
We will have our first training and apart from that, the IOA athlete Commission is also very active and we look at an athlete forum as how it is in the IOC, International Olympic Committee or the OCA, Olympic Council of Asia.
So we try to get all the athletes together under one roof and make sure that we are able to teach and communicate with them and show the voice of the athlete to the various stakeholders in the field of sport, he worked out.
Asked if more athletes should try to explore the sports administration of things, Sharath replied in the affirmative. That is a career transition, so often we are lost and we do not know what to do after playing days. So most of them pick up coaching and they just go into coaching.
For some of us we could be good managers, we could understand the way in which organizations work, the way in which policy is made, whether some of us can also understand how things work, how the commercial side of the sport works.
I see that, there is a lot of improvement in the Indian sport where the athletes can have a career transition and ensure that they are still connected to Indian sports, often also with their own sport, and make sure that the country grows like a sporty nation, he said.
This year India has also made a formal offer to organize the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, and Sharath finds the route map for it on the right track. I think the government has placed the right structure for this, and we all work there.
So we ensure that there is a clear path for young athletes to go from the Grassroots -level to the intervening level to feeder level, then in the high -quality level, and through this process everyone plays sports.
They don't necessarily have to become champions, but the more people play the sport, you have a larger swimming pool to identify talent and then ensure that there are champions from the larger swimming pool, he concluded.
-Ians
No/BSK/
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehawk.in/news/sports/dreaming-of-an-olympics-medal-for-india-in-table-tennis-says-sharath-kamal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New ACS Prostate Cancer Report: Late incidence continues to increase rapidly as mortality rates drop
- The oriental Orthodox leader visits us to meet Trump and receive an environmental prize
- The Modity PM accuses the Congress-RJD of “protecting foreign infiltrators” during the Bihar's Purnea rally
- Netanyahu reaffirms Us alliance while Rubio visits Jerusalem after Qatar struck
- Tabletennis Diary – Alex Table Tennis
- Trump says that the SEC should demand that public enterprises report the results every six months, instead of quarterly
- Asam earthquake: Brave nurses at Nagon Hospital Children's Shield during strong tremors, caught on CCTV
- A executive agreement on Tiktok has been reached between the United States and China
- MP Danny Kruger says Tory Party is finished while he is missing to reform | United Kingdom reform
- Viking Hockey Koos Third/Fifth in CCHA in season Coaches/Media Masses
- Bad Bunny's residence brings economic boom to Puerto Rico
- Armed political affairs, Imran Khan fights for principles, explains Salman Akram Raja