India vs Pakistan: how teams prepared for the heated Asia Cup competition | Cricket -Nieuws
Dubai, United Arab Emirates A day prior to the Tent India-Pakistan Cricket Clash in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, it is a story of two teams posted at the opposite ends of the pre-Match Hype meter while political razoria is the luminaire.
As a result of the Hoopla, the game of Cricket has been reduced to a supporting act.
Indias Assistant coach Ryan Ten Dochale stood for the heat while his parties designated on Saturday.
The former Dutch international cricket player was sent to tackle a barrage of questions about the tense atmosphere in the aftermath of the four-day conflict in May, when the South Asian arch-brushes came close to a total war.
In contrast to the press conference before the Tournament, where media people were discouraged from asking political questions, the event on Saturday was heavier about politics and lighter on cricket.
Dochate, who has been part of the Indian coaching setup for more than a year, was asked to talk about the mentality of the players in the run -up to the competition and whether the simmering sentiments at home will have an impact on them.
It will play in the heads of the players, who share the compassion of the Indian public, said Dochate.
However, the coach insisted on them to put the feelings and emotions behind when they step onto the field.
It is something we have tackled in the dressing room in team meetings. We are aware of the feelings [of Indian fans]But the boys have to play for their country, so they will be as professional and focused as they can get the circumstances.
While the conversation occasionally turned on the combination of the Indias team for the competition and approached a new-look Pakistani T20 side, some parts of the media remained back to themes such as the use of the sports field as a road for protest [against the opponent] And cynically, protecting the players against the outdoor noise.
Ten Dochate, however, was careful in their dealings with questions about the delicate theme and did not try to close the constant sounding.
He unveiled India head coach Gautam Gambhirs-message in the dressing room in the run-up to the Pakistani competition.
It's about being professional, not worrying about things that are not in our control and try to be emotionless when approaching the cricket side of things.
The 45-year-old former all-rounder closed by saying how the Indian team plays on Sunday, will represent how the players feel about the country.
Just another cricket match
In the meantime, Pakistan has received the opposite approach to the media research by Saim Ayub, a very casual young member of the team, to address the barrage of critical and deceptive political questions.
The all -rounder brought the research into the inability of Pakistan to defeat India in recent competitions through the past is the past Mantra that every athlete knows so well.
Pakistan's last victory over India, in all formats and competitions, came in October 2021, when Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan accompanied them home with 10 wickets.
The 23-year-old has never played a match against India, and when he was asked to tell his experience on the reserve bench during the India-Pakistan game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, he simply blamed Amnesia for his inability to remember his feelings of last June.
I could have answered your question better if you had asked last year, he joked.
Ayub, whose most important role in the team is to open the batting, has seen a dip in his run-scoring form since his return of injury this year.
In his 15 T20i-Inings since May, Ayub has scored four times 40 or more points, of which only one came during the recent Tri-Nation T20 series in the VAE.
The left -handed batter was about the criticism of his performance with a grin and said that the same player cannot be expected to win the game every time.
The team consists of 11 players and we try that every player stands up on a different day. We can only try to do our best and hope that the result will go our way.
When it was his turn to ask questions about the Hyped Up match and how it could lead to nerves on the field, Ayub was happy to just call it a cricket match again.
It can be a large fixture for some people, but for us it is just another competition where we have to improve our performance.
A changed Pakistan team led by a new captain and coach will try to change the recent trend in the results against India, while their opponents will not only win the match on the field, but also place a charged fan base at home.
