India Tennis team defeated Switzerland 3-1 in World Group I Tires





The Indian tennis Team defeated the ninth placed Switzerland 3-1 in their Davis Cup 2025 World Group I Bind on Saturday in the Swiss tennis arena in Biel to make the qualifications of the following years. Indias wins at Switzerland the first time since 1993 that they were defeating a European nation in Europe. At the time, an Indian team defeated existing Leander Paes and Ramesh Krishnan France with 3-2 in the quarterfinals. The result also relegated Switzerland to the Davis Cup 2026 World Group I Play-Offs. Take a 2-0 lead in the draw from the first day thereafter Dhakshinewar Suresh And Sumit Nagal Won their respective singles rubbers on Friday, India needed one victory to close the game. N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli, however, were unable to close in the Deal in the double match, because they lost 6 (3) -7 (7), 6-4, 7-5 to Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker. The Indian tennis players Made a good start and took the opening set after a tie-break. However, they lost the next set after they were broken in the 10th match of the second. The third set saw N Sriram Balaji Rithvik Bollipalli break the Swiss duo in the third game, but lost Serve in the sixth and 12th, to beat in two hours and 21 minutes. Switzerland Henry Bernet chose Sumit Nagal in the first singles rubber of the day. Sumit Nagal, however, made light work by the 18-year-old Swiss tennis player, so that he broke three times in the opening set and once in the second to win the match 6-1, 6-3 and to seal the draw in Indias Gunst. India will now participate in the Davis Cup qualifications from 2026, either in the last week of January or in the first week of February. Since the Davis Cup format was renewed in 2019, India has not won their world group I tires to enter the qualifications. The Indian tennis team ended three times – in 1966, 1974 and 1987. India vs Switzerland Tennis, Davis Cup 2025 World Group 1 results and scores Match 1 : Dhaakshinewar Suresh defeated Jerome Kym 7 (7) -6 (4), 6-3

