Cricket: Emotions run high when India and Pakistan come across after May collisions

Islamabad: Pakistan, the world's fourth largest rice exporter, expects that his yield will remain strong this year, despite devastating floods that have immersed large parts of agricultural land, said the head of the Lurn Rice Exporters Association on Friday, who reject reports of catastrophic crop losses.

The export of the rice of the country has steadily risen, with Pakistan sending around 6 million tons in the last tax year and earned more than $ 3.2 billion in income, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The sector is vital for the national economy and offers resources of existence to millions of farmers and contributes considerably to GDP.

The Pakistan Business Forum, a National Platform for Economic and Policy Dialogue, recently claimed that the floods had wiped out 60% of the rice crop, but the Rice Exportters Association of Pakistan (REAP) strongly rejected the figure.

Of the 12.2 million hectares in culture, we expect at least 12 million hectares of crop size this year, Malik Faisal, the chairman of the associations, told Arab News, suggesting that losses of around 200,000 hectares.

He mentioned the estimate of the loss of 60% absurd and noted that Sindh, the most important rice-producing province of Pakistan and the backbone of the export of non-Basmati, had largely escaped flood damage.

While he recognizes losing in Punjab, the agricultural area and the center of Basmati cultivation, Faisal estimated damage to only about 10%.

Even if we lose 10% of the crop, we still have 20% more growing than last year, which means that the total production will be higher, he said.

Pakistan, which supplies Premium Basmati rice to Europe and is increasingly focusing on the American market, expects to export up to 8 million tonnes this year after complying with domestic demand. Faisal said that the country remained on schedule to become the world's third largest rice exporter within five years.

However, the photo is more mixed on the ground. Dr. Shoukat Ali, a professor at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, estimated that crops were destroyed in at least 140 villages in Punjab. Farmers also report personal losses.

I lost my entire rice crop on 117 hectares of land. What can I do? The gods will, said Asadullah Rizwan, a grower from the Wazirabad district.

Another farmer from the same area, Furqan Ahmad, said he lost his cow and five hectares of rice.

However, economists impose caution when making early predictions.

As the water withdraws, better estimates will come up with, Abid Qayyum Sulehri of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute said. First reports suggest damage between 600,000 and 700,000 hectares, although some business councils have estimated up to 20%.

Rice is the second most important staple after wheat of the Pakistanis, which contributes about 3% of agriculture and 0.6% of GDP.

The export reached $ 3.2 billion last year, led by strong turnover at the Middle East, Africa and China, where the shipments in the first half of 2025 rose by 84%.

Despite challenges, Faisal insisted that this year's crop will be one of the greatest in the history of the Pakistan.

Last year we had a crop in culture for 11.2 million hectares. From that we could only get production of 9.7 million hectares, he said.

This year, cultivation has risen to 12.2 million hectares, he continued, with a healthy output expected of around 12 million hectares, and most of the damage predicted at only about 10%, which means that the harvest should be even greater than previous years.

Pakistan Rice Crop remains unharmed, he said. This year we will have a larger crop and a larger export turnover.

However, flood-driven delivery problems have already increased by around $ 50 per tonne.

Competition from India, Thailand and Vietnam could further sharpen the margins, especially as international rice prices float at 20-year-old lows.

The rice sector of the Pakistan will continue to grow, Faisal said optimistically. We will, Inshallah, become the third largest exporter in a matter of five years.