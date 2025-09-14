Sports
Cricket: Emotions run high when India and Pakistan come across after May collisions
Pakistan Rice Exporters Chief expects a strong harvest, rejects 60% crop loss claim after flooding
Islamabad: Pakistan, the world's fourth largest rice exporter, expects that his yield will remain strong this year, despite devastating floods that have immersed large parts of agricultural land, said the head of the Lurn Rice Exporters Association on Friday, who reject reports of catastrophic crop losses.
The export of the rice of the country has steadily risen, with Pakistan sending around 6 million tons in the last tax year and earned more than $ 3.2 billion in income, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The sector is vital for the national economy and offers resources of existence to millions of farmers and contributes considerably to GDP.
The Pakistan Business Forum, a National Platform for Economic and Policy Dialogue, recently claimed that the floods had wiped out 60% of the rice crop, but the Rice Exportters Association of Pakistan (REAP) strongly rejected the figure.
Of the 12.2 million hectares in culture, we expect at least 12 million hectares of crop size this year, Malik Faisal, the chairman of the associations, told Arab News, suggesting that losses of around 200,000 hectares.
He mentioned the estimate of the loss of 60% absurd and noted that Sindh, the most important rice-producing province of Pakistan and the backbone of the export of non-Basmati, had largely escaped flood damage.
While he recognizes losing in Punjab, the agricultural area and the center of Basmati cultivation, Faisal estimated damage to only about 10%.
Even if we lose 10% of the crop, we still have 20% more growing than last year, which means that the total production will be higher, he said.
Pakistan, which supplies Premium Basmati rice to Europe and is increasingly focusing on the American market, expects to export up to 8 million tonnes this year after complying with domestic demand. Faisal said that the country remained on schedule to become the world's third largest rice exporter within five years.
However, the photo is more mixed on the ground. Dr. Shoukat Ali, a professor at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, estimated that crops were destroyed in at least 140 villages in Punjab. Farmers also report personal losses.
I lost my entire rice crop on 117 hectares of land. What can I do? The gods will, said Asadullah Rizwan, a grower from the Wazirabad district.
Another farmer from the same area, Furqan Ahmad, said he lost his cow and five hectares of rice.
However, economists impose caution when making early predictions.
As the water withdraws, better estimates will come up with, Abid Qayyum Sulehri of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute said. First reports suggest damage between 600,000 and 700,000 hectares, although some business councils have estimated up to 20%.
Rice is the second most important staple after wheat of the Pakistanis, which contributes about 3% of agriculture and 0.6% of GDP.
The export reached $ 3.2 billion last year, led by strong turnover at the Middle East, Africa and China, where the shipments in the first half of 2025 rose by 84%.
Despite challenges, Faisal insisted that this year's crop will be one of the greatest in the history of the Pakistan.
Last year we had a crop in culture for 11.2 million hectares. From that we could only get production of 9.7 million hectares, he said.
This year, cultivation has risen to 12.2 million hectares, he continued, with a healthy output expected of around 12 million hectares, and most of the damage predicted at only about 10%, which means that the harvest should be even greater than previous years.
Pakistan Rice Crop remains unharmed, he said. This year we will have a larger crop and a larger export turnover.
However, flood-driven delivery problems have already increased by around $ 50 per tonne.
Competition from India, Thailand and Vietnam could further sharpen the margins, especially as international rice prices float at 20-year-old lows.
The rice sector of the Pakistan will continue to grow, Faisal said optimistically. We will, Inshallah, become the third largest exporter in a matter of five years.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2615139/pakistan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New ACS Prostate Cancer Report: Late incidence continues to increase rapidly as mortality rates drop
- The oriental Orthodox leader visits us to meet Trump and receive an environmental prize
- The Modity PM accuses the Congress-RJD of “protecting foreign infiltrators” during the Bihar's Purnea rally
- Netanyahu reaffirms Us alliance while Rubio visits Jerusalem after Qatar struck
- Tabletennis Diary – Alex Table Tennis
- Trump says that the SEC should demand that public enterprises report the results every six months, instead of quarterly
- Asam earthquake: Brave nurses at Nagon Hospital Children's Shield during strong tremors, caught on CCTV
- A executive agreement on Tiktok has been reached between the United States and China
- MP Danny Kruger says Tory Party is finished while he is missing to reform | United Kingdom reform
- Viking Hockey Koos Third/Fifth in CCHA in season Coaches/Media Masses
- Bad Bunny's residence brings economic boom to Puerto Rico
- Armed political affairs, Imran Khan fights for principles, explains Salman Akram Raja