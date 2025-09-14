



Canton, NY The tennis team of the Union College Men started the season 2025-26 on Saturday with a day one action at St. Lawrence University Fall Classic on Saturday. Second -year Jesus Sosa Earned one win for Union in the “A” singles flight and beat Rit's Alec Turcotte with an 8-6 score before he fell to Jacob Linares from Hobart with an 8-5 margin in the quarterfinals. He was put in the braces by second -year students Arhan Gupta That shortage came to the second placed yu tanimoto from Rit, 8-1. Gupta returned for an 8-5 victory in his first comfort match. Junior Daniel Saxe and freshmen Simon Philip Both dropped the first round races at Ithaca College opponents in the “B” Singles Bracket, where Philip collapses 8-3 to Sam Lopez-Cardenas and Saxe with 8-2 ​​for Luis Crespo. Junior Shreyas Kode A Tiebreaker came shortly after a victory in his “C” singles match with Rochester's Ethan Samora, with 7-1 in the breaker. Second -year Vivaan Gupta The second placed Carlos Hernandez of Ithaca ran in the lower half of the bracket and fell with an 8-4 score. In the “D” Singles Bracket, first year Riichi Nagatake Just briefly came to Rit's Luke Weber, 8-7 (7-5), while senior Christian Crowder Was eradicated by second placed Joseph Xia van Rochester, 8-1. All four entries of the Union also fell in the first round action. In the “A” bracket, A. Gupta and Sosa were beaten 8-2 by the best placed Tarun Korwar and Anson Anderson of Hamilton, while V. Gupta and Philip were remained by Ivan Kisic and Emiliano Pedrero from Ithaca. Nagatake and Saxe came a few points short in an 8-7 (7-3) loss against Sonny Mo and Jackson Murray from Slu, and Kode and Crowder dropped an 8-2 decision on Rit's Gabe Escobar and Luke Weber. The Garnet Chargers will return to the court tomorrow for the second and last day of the Slu Fall Classic from 8.30 am

