



Sun Yingsha of China responds during the quarterfinals of the ladies singles against Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico on the World Table Tennis (WTT) champions Macao in Macao, Zuid -China, September 13, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) Macao-people Lind van Denmark fought a heavy seven-game fight against title defender Lin Shidong from China on Saturday and won 4-3 to reach the semi-final on the World Table Tennis (WTT) champions Macao 2025. “The scores were so close to the game, and it was almost a mental warfare,” said Lind, and noticed that the next game he would be “relaxed, as calm as I can, and do my best”. Also read: Sun Yingsha comes quarters in WTT champions Macao In the semi -final he will be confronted with Hugo Calderano van Brazil, who defeated Patrick Franziska in the German Patrick Franziska in the match of the evening. Wang Chuqin came from the only survivor of the leading Chinese team of all time in the Singles for men, in which a 4-0 win over Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei was sealed, despite the fact that he encountered some small challenges in the second and third games. Wang said that Lin's playing style is “very advanced” and he just tried to make his portion and receive as sharp as possible. Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico comes on a return during the quarterfinals of the ladies singles against Sun Yingsha of China on the World Table Tennis (WTT) champions Macao in Macao, Zuid -China, September 13, 2025 (Photo / Xinhua). The women's singles, however, told another story with China Peddelaars who secure all four semi -final places. Sun Yingsha eliminates Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 4-1 to set up a collision with teammate Kuai Man, who previously conquered the Japanese Satsuki Odo with 4-1, while Wang Manyu, a 4-0 winner about Zhu Yuling of Macao, China, will meet. Read more: Wang Chuqin conquers the exciting victory to reach WTT Macao quarterfinals “Diaz is a player with a lot of variation,” Sun said after her quarterfinals. “What I did better today was reminding myself to always stay calm and patient, whether I led or chased.”

