BCCI distances of India versus Pakistan Asia Cup Match, opts for invisible boycott: “When we get to camera …”





India versus Pakistan is one of the most anticipated cricket matches in the world, and the selection frame always sees high buzz and sold -out audience, regardless of where it is played in the world. This time, however, the situation around the Asia Cup 2025 game is completely different, because Boycott calls are growing in India, while fans continue to express their displeasure with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that will continue with the game despite the vote in the country in the Nasleep of the Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation. India could probably be confronted three times by Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Since the schedule was announced, anger in India, fans went to social media, has been simmering to focus their frustration on the BCCI because they agreed to play against Pakistan despite a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, where 26 people lost their lives. India also launched Operation Sindoor aimed at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan usage Kashmir (POK). It was believed that the BCCI would take a hard position against Pakistan and refused to play against them, even at multi-lateral events. However, the Indian government has issued a policy with which the teams can play against the arch rival in multi-slateral events. However, it seems that the BCCI has taken note of the Boycott campaign on social media. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, most BCCI officials have decided to distance themselves from the upcoming group A match between the two neighboring countries. This is seen as an “invisible” boycott by the Indian Cricket Board. Also read: Team India breaks silence about playing against Pakistan in the midst of Boycott calls The report states that no Senior BCCI officer Dubai has reached. When the match between India and Pakistan was held in Dubai in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, all Top -BCCI officials were present. Rajeev Shukla can attend the game The Dainik Jagran report states that BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia and joint secretary Rohan Desai are unlikely to visit Dubai for the game, which will be played on Sunday, September 14. Rajeev Shukla, currently the acting president of the BCCI, is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), so he is expected to be at the location to watch the competition. ICC chairman Jay Shah is currently in the US and will also miss the competition. A BCCI officer stated that the match between the two teams would continue as soon as the government gave permission. However, the top brass is now wary to make their presence feel on the camera. The report claimed that a BCCI officer will only be seen on the camera after the victory of India is guaranteed. “We agreed to the game after we had received permission from the government. If we arrived on the camera during the game, attempts would be made to create an atmosphere against us,” Dainik Jagran quoted a BCCI functionary. Both India and Pakistan won their opening matches of the Asia Cup 2025 edition. It would be interesting to see how the two teams behave on the field and whether politians have been exchanged.

