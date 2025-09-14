



England Cricket is startled by a bomb investigation into a controversial identity. The police say that the alleged incident with sexual violence took place in May in a pub in Fulham, called the border. The pub is co-ownership of English coach Brendon McCullum, but McCullum is not accused of misconduct. Know the news with the 7News app: Download today McCullum was not in London on the date of the alleged incident when England played Zimbabwe in a test match in Nottingham. It is believed that two women have ended up with one who is also reportedly sexually abused, the police said in a statement. A man from in Forty was interviewed on Thursday 5 June with caution. Questions remain in progress and no arrests were made at this stage. It has been reported that a former cricket player in England is in the center of the police investigations. England Cricket player and former T20 captain Jos Butler is one of the many high-profile sportswoman who is the border co-owner of McCullum. Other former cricketers who are said to be shareholders in the pub include Ein Morgan, Sam Billings, former South Africa Captain Graeme Smith and Ireland cricket player Paul Stirling. English Union star Jamie George is another famous figure connected to the hotel. None of the owners is accused of something. The cricket board of England and Wales still have to comment, but it has been reported that the board is very aware of the police probe. England is about to start an Ashes campaign in Australia. The first test is played from November 21-25 in Optus Stadium in Perth. Usman Khawaja goes publicly with deep personal admission: it's sad Read 4 minutes Sam Konstas takes drastic action in the key adjustment before Ashes Read 3 minutes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/cricket/police-investigate-former-england-cricketer-over-alleged-sexual-assault-incident-c-20006221 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos