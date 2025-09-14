Field hockey is another OT Hartbreker to #23 MIT





Next game: Ramapo 21-9-2025 | 18:00 September 17 (wo) / 6:00 PM Ramapo History Cambridge, mass. For the second consecutive match, the Union College Field-Hockey team took a nationally arranged opponent to overtime, but the Garnet Chargers came again on the wrong side in a tough 3-2 (OT) loss for #23 Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Saturday afternoon on Jack Barry Field. Senior Megan Dorsey and junior Molly Halliday scored goals and junior Maddie Greco took a few assists for Union (3-3), who surpass the engineers with a margin of 13-9 and held a 7-2 edge in penalty corners. With her two assists, Greco moved past Kristin Murphy '06 to fourth place on the school's score list. Union took the match to MIT (3-3) in the opening period, took the only five shots of the frame and forced goalkeeper Maeve Zimmer to make four saves to hold her team early in the game. Despite the strong start, the home team beat the visitors 2-1 in the second stanza to take a lead at rest. Jane Tortorella put MIT 1-0 in the 20th minute on the first shot of the team of the game, but Union had a quick response because Dorsey supplied her second of the year less than two minutes later on one score on one. Both goals came from penalty corners. The engineers managed to take the lead in half on a Sammi Blocher in half with 2:46 on the clock. Union came from half and again had the better game, with a 3-1 lead in Schoten, but the game remained 2-1 on the way to the fourth. The team earned three penalty corners in the first five-plus minutes of the fourth and that pressure finally yielded results when Halliday scored her first of the season to tie the score at 9:16 in regulation. Unfortunately for the visitors, the overtime period only produced one shot and came out of the stick of Sierra Kim 2:16 in the extra session that second -year students defeated Tess Parker To give the victory. Parker closed the game with five saves for Union, while Zimmer set eight shots aside to win the victory for MIT. Union will play non-conference with a Wednesday evening match against Ramapo College of New Jersey that starts at 6 pm in Schenectady.

