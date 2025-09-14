



Next game: Suny Brockport 21-9-2025 | 7 pm September 17 (wo) / 7 pm Suny Brockport History Ithhaca, NY Nationally Ranked No. 18 ITHACA College Field Hockey team came back in the win column with a 2-1 comeback victory in Higgin's Stadium on Saturday against no. 17 Suny Geneseo. The bombers are now 4-2 on season and Hand Geneseo his first loss of the year. Geneseo quickly jumped in front of the bombers with a goal from a corner for less than 80 seconds in the game. After the insert, a first shot was forwarded by Maeve Clark And a sequel was also saved, but the third attempt found the back of the net. IC had his first opportunity to bind the game two minutes later, but a shot through Caroline Folan Was saved and the first quarter ended at 1-0. The bombers tied things at 1-1 five minutes in the second quarter after a corner chance. Inserting Brenna Schoenfeld went to Abby Hennessy who tore a shot to the goal and a hurry Brady Sullivan Again directed the recording for the equalizer. Clark would hold the game with three more Saves over the last six minutes of half. Ithaca then took the lead early in the third quarter BREEAH SHAW stung in a loose ball after a stored shot of the stick of Eliza Ballaro . The piece started on a corner and ballaro shot a shot from the top of the circle and the ball crept through the pillows of the keeper of Geneseo. Shaw waited for the goal line to tap it in the goal for the final game winner. Geneseo managed to make only the rest of the road two shots. Clark has ended the game with six saves to improve to 4-2 of the year. Ithaca will play two non-conference matches against Brockport on Wednesday and New Paltz on Saturday next week.

