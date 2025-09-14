Tennis Sweeps Chattanooga in Hidden Dual Saturday





Louisville, Ky. Continuation of their Split-Squad weekend in the Louisville and Mtsu Invitationals, the tennis team of the Belmont University men earned a sweep from the University of Tennessee on Chattanooga on Saturday in a hidden double competition in Murftresboro, Tennessee. De Bruins also claimed a trio of Singles victories in Louisville, Kentucky, on the second day of the Louisville Invitational. The tandems of senior Eli Mizerski and second -year -old Morgan Woodson and second -year -old Esteban Ortiz and freshmen Red Baptist Durrels Both picked up 7-5 Doubles against the MOCs before Belmont took all four singles matches. Woods, Ortiz and Mizerski came with three set of triumphs versus Chattanooga, while Durrels Rojo drove to a straight victory. Only playing singles in Louisville Saturday, senior Sabi Roi junior Stefan Vedovelli and freshmen Austin Yack won their opening matches of the day in straight sets. The complete singles and double results of the Bruins on Saturday can be found below. Action at both tournaments ends on Sunday. Belmont is confronted with host Middle Tennessee in a hidden double layout on the last day of the MTSU Invitational. Louisville Invitational Singles

Sabi Roi (Belmont) Def. Piotr Siekanowicz (Tennessee), 6-4, 6-2

Pedro Cressoni (Louisville) def. Sabi Roi (Belmont), 6-3, 6-2

Max Pettingell (Xavier) Def. Charlie Robin (Belmont), 7-6 (6), 6-2

Stefan Vedovelli (Belmont) Def. Woohyuk Chang (Tennessee), 6-4, 6-3

Matei Cristian Onofrei (Louisville) def. Stefan Vedovelli (Belmont), 6-4, 6-4

Austin Yack (Belmont) Def. Ryan Parkins (Bellarmine), 6-2, 6-3

Ilie Cazac (Eku) def. Austin Yack (Belmont), 6-3, 6-4 Mtsu invitational Double 1. Eli Mizerski / Morgan Woodson (Belmont) Def. Carter Ramthon/Sebastian Johnson (Chattanooga), 7-5

2. Esteban Ortiz / Red Baptist Durrels (Belmont) Def. TJ Ryerson/Jackson Orsega (Chattanooga), 7-5 Singles 1. Morgan Woodson (Belmont) Def. Sebastian Johnson (Chattanooga), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

2. Esteban Ortiz (Belmont) Def. Jackson Orsega (Chattanooga), 6-1, 6-7, 6-1

3. Red Baptist Durrels (Belmont) Def. TJ Ryerson (Chattanooga), 6-4 6-1

4. Eli Mizerski (Belmont) Def. Carter Ramthon (Chattanooga), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

