'World's Grade' hockey game in York fundraising for cancer research

Hundreds of people have crossed sticks in the regional West -Australia in what the world's largest hockey game could ever be, causing money for children fighting against serious illness.

The competition on Saturday, in which 374 people were involved, including four current Hockeyroos and Kookaburras players, lasted more than eight hours in York, about 100 kilometers east of Perth.

Although it is not an official world record, the number of players overshadows the current Guinness World Record of 367 people who play seven hours in an exhibition match in Warwick, United Kingdom in 2017.

The match was called Eliza's game, in memory of six -year -old Eliza Reynolds, who died this year of a rare form of cancer.

The goal was to raise money for two organizations close to the Eliza family, hurt to help and the Kids Research Institute.

So far, at least $ 50,000 has been collected, with donations still counting.

'An absolute fireworks'

Eliza was in the degree one at the High School district in York in 2023 when she was diagnosed with poorly differentiated Chordoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

She received treatment, including immunotherapy treatment in the United States, but died in March.

Her mother, Brittany Reynolds, said that Eliza's personality distinguished her very early.

“From the start of her life she was an absolute stunner,” said Mrs. Reynolds.

“She was fun, she was fast and she was fearless. But she was also super attentive and very, very nice.

“She was just a fearless little girl who loved everyone who loved so much.”

More than 370 hockey players participated in the eight -hour fundraising in York. ((ABC Midwest & Wheatbelt: Eliza Bidstrup))

Eliza's game was the idea of ​​family friend Andy Gee, who wanted the Eliza event to return and honor.

Mrs. Reynolds said that Eliza always wanted to help others.

“She wanted to help the other children and give money to them and the doctors, she was very specific,” she said.

After the game, Hurt To Help, a charity that supported Eliza during her illness, gave a check to the Boyland family for $ 20,000, a family in the middle of the west that was also affected by childhood cancer.

While more than 370 people participated in hockey, hundreds more watched to support Eliza's game. ((ABC Midwest & Wheatbelt: Eliza Bidstrup))

“My heart is drawn a bit in a million instructions because I don't want a family to need financial support or support,” said Mrs. Reynolds.

“I don't want them in this situation or another situation as we were.

“But I am really grateful that our community came together … To make this event possible and that we found it during a family that this would need this money so badly and that we can be part of it to give them.”