Happy families: new ways of life

Danes love communal singing, usually from Denmarks best-selling book, the Hjskolesangbogen ( Folk High School Song Book ), and so dinner starts with a singalong. This is where things might start to seem alittle cult-like, particularly as many of the songs in the book are hymns, but I have lived in Denmark on and off for 20 years, and am always braced for it. Communal singing is just something the Danes do. It has a calming effect, says Andreas, sharing the lyrics with me on his phone. Like, now its time to eat.

Once the song is finished (all six verses), the food is served by other residents who are on kitchen duty that day. Its not compulsory to eat together, Andreas hastens to point out. You are free to take your food back to your home, but it is compulsory to participate in preparing the food and cleaning up, on a rota basis.

Today it is those Danish-style fish cakes with grated carrot, baked potatoes and tzatziki. It was a really steep learning curve at the beginning, admits Andreas. But people can choose to do washing up. They dont have to take responsibility for the food.

There was some scepticism that such a large bofllesskab could function, but Andreas saw only positives in its scale. Always with communes there will be the usual suspects who dont do so much, and others who do all the work, he says. But with more people you dont notice.

Perhaps now I should admit that my own experience of Danish communal living brought out the very worst in me. When my Danish wife and I had our first child, the suburban breeding grounds beckoned with their car ports, neat hedges and a trampoline in every garden. We ended up in a common arrangement of a detached house split into two apartments with ashared garden and basement for laundry and storage. Our co-sharers were nice, decent, reasonable people, but I came to resent the very sight of them, fretted over the shared electricity and heating bills, and grew irritated out of all proportion by their clumping footsteps on the floorboards overhead.

Its a utopia, you live in something bigger than you

I am not proud of any of this, but as I tour Grnne Eng and meet its residents, even I am starting to be convinced, not just by the environmental benefits of sharing resources, but also because we all know that building social connections is key to wellbeing and longevity. Another thing I notice is the exceptional social skills of the children. At dinner, I have proper conversations with two under-10s, conversations which were initiated by them. I dont think Istarted a conversation with an adult until I was, I dont know, 20? Clearly, growing up surrounded by so many friendly adults works wonders on ones interactional skills. But how much of all this is transferable and how much is inherently Danish?

Paradoxically, though the Danes often rank rock-bottom on international lists when it comes to the ease with which outsiders can befriend them, they are exceptionally sociable among themselves. Its not just hygge the Danish craving for conviviality is about more than knitwear and scented candles. Working together, living in communities, joining organisations, clubs, group work all of this is drilled into them from their very first interactions with the state and education system. Danes belong to more clubs and unions, and do more voluntary work than any other nation. Whats more, they have the highest trust levels in the world in their government and institutions, but also in each other and, perhaps unsurprisingly, regularly rank towards the top of happiness surveys. One word, samfundssind, literally society-minded, came to epitomise Danish social cohesion, particularly during the Covid pandemic.

The British my home is my castle ethos, on theother hand, might seem rather antithetical to the communal mentality. Grnne Eng co-founder Rikke studied political science in the UK, knows us well, and is confident that there would be a market in the UK: It isnt unique to the Danes. You know, only maybe 20% of the Danish population would want to live like this; 80% would pay a lot not to live close to other people. Visitors come here and see we arent all hippies, we have jobs and lives.

After dinner, retired couple Peter and Hannah invite me to see their top-floor apartment together with Andreas. When they were thinking of downscaling from their large apartment, they drew up a list: they wanted to be close to nature, but also to the city, to be environmentally friendly, and to be in a cross-generational community. I am not suited to a nuclear family, said Hannah. The couple do not have children of their own and so a major draw here was the number of youngsters around them.

We enter their flat from an outdoor landing, straight into their living room/kitchenette. Usually, the first rooms in an apartment like this might be an entrance hall and bathroom, but here the idea is to soften the transition between private and public, explains Andreas, who works for Vandkunsten, the local architecture studio which designed Grnne Eng. In practice, the apartment layout means you can make eye contact with your neighbours and judge better when to knock on their door, making people more approachable even in their homes.

I might have begun to twitch a little here. You can draw your curtains, of course, Andreas assured me. But he conceded you are a little more at the mercy of other residents personalities and moods: You dont really know someone until you see them on a Monday evening after a tough day at work. People need to know what they are getting into, of course, but we have become like a family. People do not move out of Grnne Eng lightly, adds Hannah. Only three of the original residents have left so far; 12 more have been born.

If you still arent convinced, let me tell you something else which astounded me: many of the residents of Grnne Eng holiday together, too. Andreass family has just been to Greece with Anne-Sofies family. Rikke tells me later that she has been to stay with her Czech/Swiss next-door neighbours in their summer house. And, later this year, 36 residents will go skiing together in Norway. They cant get enough of each other.

Grnne Eng was beginning to seem almost utopian. For me, yes, it is a utopia, said Rikke with surprisingly little hesitation. You live as part of something bigger than you, it reinforces a positive view of humanity, makes you more tolerant. There isnt any other way Id rather live.

Michael Booth is the author The Almost Nearly Perfect People (Vintage Publishing, 10.99). Order a copy at observershop.co.uk for 9.89

Other innovations in communal living:

Marmalade Lane:tackling the UKs latent demand for more co-housing

On a recent sunny afternoon, 19 of the inhabitants of Marmalade Lane, an intergenerational co-housing scheme north of Cambridge, went for a walk along the River Great Ouse. The youngest person was two; the oldest was my husband, who is 86, says Jenny Borden, a resident and longtime campaigner for co-housing.

Marmalade Lane was completed in 2019 and is made up of 42 homes, amix of terraced houses and apartments, housing 75 adults and 30 children. It is often held up as amodel for the benefits of co-housing, both for the environment and for residents health and wellbeing. Homeowners share facilities, from aveg garden to bookable guest bedrooms and atool workshop. There are communal dinners throughout the week. For Meredith Bowles, principal at Mole Architects, the practice that designed the scheme in collaboration with the homeowners, the most unusual aspect is the pedestrianised central street. Take the cars out, he says, and immediately there are kids playing and people chatting in a place that feels safe.

Jonny Anstead is co-founder of Town, the purpose-driven developer behind Marmalade Lane and several other schemes. He says there ishuge latent demand for co-housing in the UK, because it provides answers to real societal issues, like how we reduce loneliness, live more sustainably, age better, and feel more supported in our neighbourhoods. Town iscurrently working on multiple schemes across the country, including in Norwich, Northstowe, Milton Keynes and HemelHempstead.

Hobelwerk, Zurich:At the housing crisis peak, thrifty Swiss communities thrive

If you think the UK has ahousing crisis, wait until you hear about Zurich. According to Swiss government statistics, the citys vacancy rate is around 0.07%, meaning that only seven out of every 10,000 apartments are empty and available to rent. Demand for space is sky-high, and so are rents. The housing crisis has reached a peak,says Michael Loss. He works for the non-profit housing co-operative Mehr Als Wohnen (More Than Living), which believes it is part of the solution. Its latest scheme, Hobelwerk, just outside Zurich, opened in 2023 on the site of aformer wood-processing factory. Today, there are five buildings housing 158 apartments and around 400 people. We arent profit- or margin-driven, which keeps rents low, says Loss. Rents within Hobelwerk are up to 70% cheaper than those in developments owned by profit-driven institutions like banks, he says. But Hobelwerk isnt just about affordability; its also a site of experimentation into new forms of co-living. Across the scheme, there is an array of shared spaces, including a vast covered square, where kids play and hobby groups meet up; and acommunal hall that hosts cinema evenings. Theres even a shared sauna (built using wood left behind from the original factory). Architect Pascal Flammer, who designed one of the buildings, Haus D, created a range of Clusterwohnungen (cluster apartments), where residents share spaces, including living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms. Bringing people together was akeyidea, he says. People feel more lonely than ever, so we wanted to createcommunities. Additional images: David Butler

