



P]: Text-CMS-Story-Body-Color-Text Clearfix “> Well, it starts to appear that we are on our way to another in a series of mediocre football seasons at my Alma Mater UCLA. I am now officially more in the ICLA football more about UCLA football. I graduated from the UCLA in 1975 and although UCLA will occasionally have a somewhat successful season, the best they seem to be able to make it invited for a second bowl game. The play -off of the Football Institute? Forget it. Coach Deshaun Foster is very clear in a road above his head. I predict that he will be gone after this season. Bruce Dunklin

Thousand oak It must be painfully clear that the Deshaun Foster experiment at head coach is a bleak failure. The loss for UNLV was not only embarrassing but embarrassing. It was once said that Foster Karl Dorrell was 2.0, but that is unfair. Dorrell had a season of 10-win and defeated USC. Coach was close to a foster in one way above his head. His team is undisciplined and unprepared. This Clueless performance will lead to a completely empty Rose Bowl and eventually Deserty of Nul Sponsors. What will the athletic department do if we lose in New Mexico and go 0-12 for the year? Thomas Auyong

Diamond bar Deshaun Foster must be the worst head coach in UCLA's history. If a team is a reflection of their coach, then this is the worst UCLA team ever. Does the team have a weight program? They are pushed there and it only gets uglier. We are going to lose 100-0 to the state of Ohio. Ed Villanueva

Chino Hills UCLA fell for the third consecutive game to open the season, with their dribbing through New Mexico. Perhaps it is time for Ad Martin Jarmond to consider dropping the football program to a lower division, or simply drop football (the latter can help to balance the athletic budget). Anyway, coach Deshaun Foster and De Bruins have been getting up for a long time. Chris Sorce

Fountain valley My 98-year-old father and I are 25-year-old UCLA football season Ticket holders. We love our brown football, but let's be confronted with facts. When our advertisement, Martin Jarmond, hired coach Deshaun Foster, he looked at us with a straight face and told us that they had interviewed more than 40 candidates for the head coaching position and that Foster was the best in the group. A man without offensive, defensive or head coaching experience. Unfortunately, it is now painfully clear that Jarmond and Foster must be replaced by more experienced and qualified candidates. Christopher Armen

