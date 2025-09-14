Asia Cup: 'Focus on cricket': Gambhir tells Team India

“It's a very sensitive problem. Players feel the emotion and feelings of the audience. '

Image: India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photo: Ani Photo

The Indian players are aware of the public sentiment against their Asia Cup match against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam's terror attack, but head coach Gautam Gambhir has advised them to concentrate on the big match in a team meeting, said Fielding Coach Ryan Ten Dochtate.

The Indian government has allowed the national team to play against Pakistan on multinational events such as the World Cup and Asia Cup, but has blocked any bilateral involvement in exercising.

“We are of course aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings. And the message from Gauti (Gambhir) has just been very professional, about no worries about things that are not under control,” revealed to the press conference prior to the match in Dubai.

“I have no doubt that the players share the compassion and the feeling of the vast majority of the Indian audience. The Asia cup was in the dark for a long time and we just waited,” he said.

Gambhir, at an ABP -Conclave, had stated that there should be no sporting involvement with the neighbors in his personal opinion until terror attacks stopped. The game on Sunday has made sharp criticism of social media and there have been calls to boycott the game.

Dochate said that the public mood was discussed in a team meeting where Gambhir asked players to follow the government and the BCCI guideline on sports tires with Pakistan.

“We didn't think we would come at some point. But you clearly know what the government attitude is. Now the team, in particular the players, have to put their feelings and emotions behind them. It is actually something that we have tackled today in the team meeting,” the Dutch coach revealed.

Sport was often used as a sign of protest at worldwide events, including the Olympic Games, and ten Dochate was asked if the team would do something to register the vision.

“I think the other side of the argument is that you separate sports from politics and that people have different opinions about it. Hopefully the way we play can represent how we think about the country,” he reasoned.

Defended, what Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak had previously stated about simply following the government and BCCI instructions on this.

“I understand the position and, as I explained, sentiment, but we follow the direction of what the BCCI and the Indian government have decided that it is currently suitable for the country.”

Asked if the team is isolated from the external sound, said to the need: “… As soon as we knew we would be here and play, we tried to continue with it. Just try to be emotionless when approaching the cricket side of things.

“The boys are now professional enough. I am sure that individuals have different levels of feelings about the spectrum of where they think the whole situation is. But the messages have just been to concentrate on the cricket and try to concentrate on one game tomorrow.”

A few months ago, Gambhir was asked if it was good to play with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were shot by Pakistan terrorists supported.

The horrible incident had forced India to perform Operation Sindoor to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Gambhir had stated that although he does not support the idea of ​​sporting ties with Pakistan, but would be forced to follow the line of government about this.

“My personal answer to this is absolutely no. Until all this (cross -border terrorism) does not stop, there should be nothing between India and Pakistan. In the end this is the government's decision whether we play them or not,” he had explained.

“… no cricket match, Bollywood film or any other interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian civilians.”

The government has refused to stop multi-lateral sporting commitments with Pakistan and quotes the Olympic Charter that prohibits discrimination based on political issues.

India hopes to organize the 2036 Olympic Games and the 2030 Commonwealth games and compliance with the charter is essential for a successful offer.